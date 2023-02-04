WWE Reports Record Revenue of $1.3 Billion for 2022 – “Highest in Company History”

2022 was a crazy year for the WWE company as it saw a lot happening behind the scenes. Vince McMahon was involved in a hush-money scandal, he stepped down as the CEO and then retired, and at last, the whole WWE regime changed. However, if you talk about the income in 2022, nothing could affect the revenue of WWE. In fact, the company has created history in terms of money.

On February 2, WWE held an earnings call where it revealed its output for the fourth quarter and the year 2022. During the call, the company shed light on some shocking numbers it gained last year.

WWE recorded its highest-ever revenue in the year 2022 by earning $1.3 Billion

While reporting the financials for 2022, WWE revealed that its revenue increased by 18% and earned $1.3 billion. It is also the highest amount earned by the company in one year.

As far as the Operating Income is concerned, last year, WWE saw a jump of 11%. The company reported record revenue of $283.3 million there as well.

In 2022, the adjusted OIBDA of WWE also increased by 19% to a record $384.6 million. It was also revealed that the company returned $75.7 million of capital to shareholders. This includes all the share repurchases and dividends paid in 2022.

As a matter of fact, last year’s fourth quarter was also a profitable one for WWE. During the earnings call, WWE disclosed what did it earn in the last three months of 2022.

Here’s a glimpse of what the billion-dollar company accumulated in the last quarter of 2022

According to WWE, the company’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $325.3 million which is 5% more than in 2021. The operating income also saw a boost of 22% and went to $62.7 million last year.

As far as the shareholder’s capital goes, WWE returned $8.9 million through dividend payments. Moreover, the adjusted OIBDA1 saw a decrease of 4% and was $90.2 million last year.

Crown Jewel 2022 was also noted as the most-viewed international event in WWE’s history. In fact, domestic PLEs like Extreme Rules and Survivor Series also saw a jump of 36% and 46%, respectively.

In short, 2022 was the most fruitful year for WWE in terms of revenue. And if it continues the trend of last year, 2023 could be even bigger. And with Mr. McMahon back to sell the company, there’s surely going to be huge bidding.

