“When I Heard The Most Dominant Player In NBA History Was Guest Hosting Raw, I Automatically Assumed It Was Kobe Bryant” – When Chris Jericho Roasted Shaquille O’Neal on WWE RAW

Chris Jericho insulted NBA star Shaquille O’Neal during his appearance on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. NBA players are among the most prominent celebrities in the world today. This is because of the incredible athleticism they display on a regular basis. But when the biggest name in NBA history met one of the biggest pro-wrestling stars Chris Jericho, it was something that fans could never forget.

WWE was running its flagship show RAW in Washington DC on July 27, 2009. Shaq was the guest host and came out to an enormous ovation. The NBA star mocked the DC fans by telling them that his new teammate, LeBron James (whom he joined in 2009 with the Cavaliers) said hi.

But before Shaq could talk further, Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho interrupted him and come to the ring. Although Jericho is not a small man, he looked rather undersized when he came face to face with Shaq. Jericho quickly went harsh and started insulting O’Neal. Jericho tried to get under the skin of the NBA legend by glorifying his former teammate Kobe Bryant.

Chris Jericho said:

“When I heard the most dominant player in NBA history was going to guest host Monday Night Raw, I automatically assumed it was Kobe Bryant.”

Shaq replied to Jericho by calling him ‘Christina’.

Jericho took shots at Shaq by saying that LeBron and Shaq were not the most predominant duo in the world of sports. He stated that it was actually his tag partner ‘The Big Show.’ Shaq could not hear this from Jericho and immediately called him ‘Christina’ and gave Jericho a kiss on his forehead.

Later Big Show also came to support his tag team partner Jericho and tried to bully the NBA star. Both big giants showed some in-ring action to the fans in attendance.

Shaquille O’Neal and Big Show came face to face again at Wrestlemania 32.

Both big giants collided once again at Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. Though this time there was no Jericho, both were eliminated by the rest of the members participating in the battle royal.

