“I was jealous. Like I want to do that” – Chris Jericho recalls the moment he felt jealous of John Cena

Chris Jericho recalled the moment he felt jealous of John Cena during his appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions. He also spoke about the time he thought he was done with pro-wrestling.

Chris Jericho made headlines last years when he appeared on Stone Cold’s The Broken Skull Sessions as a guest. However, that was not the first time the two sat together. The AEW star also appeared on April 11, 2011. During their conversation then he recalled thinking he was done with pro-wrestling. He said that he had not even watched wrestling for almost two years.

Jericho said:

“For the first time in two years, I watched wrestling. I didn’t follow it, I didn’t read the dirt sheets, I didn’t go online, I was done. B-word burned out.”

The WrestleMania match that led to Chris Jericho’s WWE comeback

In the broken skull sessions, he disclosed the reason behind his Wrestling comeback in 2007. Jericho also revealed that Cena is one of his favourite opponents. He also said that he loved John Cena’s performance at WrestleMania 23. The match featured the dominant WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against “Mr WrestleMania” Shawn Michaels.

Chris Jericho talks about why he felt jealous of Cena and how that led to his WWE Comeback

It was John Cena defending his WWE Title against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 23 that made Chris Jericho feel jealous. He further clarified that he liked how John Cena performed in that match and wanted to perform like that. Jericho said,

“I love Cena’s work. One of my favourite opponents. I thought it was time to come back”.

The return of new Y2J on Monday Night raw in 2007

After a two-year Jericho drought, fans saw Jericho return to WWE with his Y2J gimmick and the Codebreaker finishing move. He dropped his old countdown brought a new Jericho version to WWE. Jericho’s return was filled with binary code messages that run on Raw for weeks. The promos included phrases like “the second coming” and “save us Y2J”.

Jericho made his comeback in 2007 as a heel when he interupted Randu Orton on Monday Night raw. He delivered one of the best matches with Shawn Michaels in 2008. The match with Shawn Michaels at the No Mercy PPV in 2008 for the world title is something fans still remember. Jericho talk about the match with Stone Cold when he appeared on the broken skull sessions.

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling who can engage the audience with his top-notch promo skills. Jericho made his debut in WWE in the 1990s and has delivered several memorable matches. Jericho is the first Undisputed WWF Champion and the only WWE wrestler to defeat both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in one night to win the WWE title.

