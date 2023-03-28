Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has known to copy some of his signatures. From his name to his catchphrases, The Brahma Bull borrowed from others and took them to the next level. His electrifying persona helped elevate everything he adapted. One of his most iconic moves, the people’s elbow was also taken from a wrestling legend.

Yes, this is true. The People’s Elbow was not originally created by the People’s champion. The Rock copied the move from a pro-wrestling stalwart. Who was this legend? Let’s find out.

Who did Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson copy his iconic People’s Elbow finisher from?

During a conversation with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, The Great Muta revealed that The Rock copied the move from him. He said that the pair had met on a couple of occasions, wherein The Rock admitted to him that the move was inspired by him.

“I met him before two or three times. He actually admitted that his People’s Elbow was a mimic of my move. So I asked him for royalties. But we were joking and he didn’t pay anything, but we really had a good conversation.”

The legendary wrestler employed a no-nonsense version of the people’s elbow, which was bereft of the theatrics The Rock was famous for.

In fact, he came up with the move in an attempt to make The Undertaker break character.

The Rock’s version signifies everything that wrestling is. In theory, the move should not be effective at all. The delay before delivering the move kills all the momentum he gets while running the ropes and should not be strong enough to end a match and yet the crowd goes crazy every time the Rock dishes one on his opponents.

The Great Muta will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He joins Rey Mysterio and Stacy Keibler in this year’s Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Click here for more Wrestling News