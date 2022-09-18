“Why would I try and get out of it?” – Chris Jericho recalls Vince McMahon asking him to opt out of AEW

Former WWE Grand Slam Champion Chris Jericho shares his conversation with Vince McMahon after he signed a contract with AEW.

Chris Jericho is a living legend with over 3-decades of pro wrestling experience and multiple title reigns across promotions. From working with Vince McMahon in WWE to being Tony Khan’s top guy in AEW, Y2J has performed all around the globe. In 2019 Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion and has been carrying the company ever since. However, the former WWE veteran was asked by Mr. McMahon to opt out of his contract with the rival company.

In the recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, the AEW star opened up about the incident while discussing his AEW career. He even detailed the conversation he had with the former WWE Head of Creative.

Chris Jericho claims Vince McMahon asked him to leave his AEW contract

While speaking on the show, the former WWE superstar recalled the time he signed with AEW in 2019. Jericho revealed he did contact WWE and informed them about the contact he was being offered. The veteran believes Vince thought he was bluffing and let him sign with AEW.

However, one week later, Jericho was contacted again. But, this time, it was Vince McMahon himself. Jericho claimed Vince asked if he could opt out, but he replied why would he do so now? The former CEO of WWE seemed interested to know about the TV deals AEW was getting, but Jericho refused to talk about that. Sharing the whole conversation, the former WWE star stated:

“I did give them a chance. I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company[AEW]. And I was told, Vince says to take it… Then, about a week later, Vince [McMahon] was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah. He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like, what kind of a TV deal have they got? I was like, ‘you can’t ask me these questions.'”

The Veteran has played a crucial part in the success of the 3-year-old AEW

WWE has stood strong for decades and overpowered almost every rival company that tried to step up. However, AEW, which just debuted in 2019, is considered a potential threat to the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

Well, the former 6-time WWE champion has played a huge role in that. Chris Jericho became the first-ever AEW World Champion winning the title at the All Out pay-per-view in 2019. The veteran held the title for more than six months before losing it to Jon Moxley in 2020.

The champ @IAmJericho is ready to party as the new #AEWWorldChampion pic.twitter.com/HEyTxrl5As — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2019

Despite debuting 3-decades ago, Chris Jericho is still relevant and holds a big position in the pro wrestling world. The veteran is making regular changes in his craft to give his best and uplift the young talents in AEW.

Anyway, now that WWE has a new regime, let’s see if Chris Jericho changes his mind or stays in AEW only. Still, considering his legendary WWE career, he is a future WWE Hall of Fame.

