Will Goldberg join AEW after his WWE contract runs out? The WWE Hall of Famer only has one more match left in his contract.

Unlike the Attitude Era, there are very few wrestlers today who have gone mainstream. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the very few who has done that while still being an active wrestler. However, he may not have much time left in the WWE.

Several reports have stated that the former Universal Champion has only more match left on his contract. It is likely that the WWE will use that for an appearance at Wrestlemania. At this point however, there is no word on what lies beyond and this has led to speculation that he may join AEW but is there any truth in these rumors?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the chance of Goldberg jumping ship to AEW is slim to none. Much of Goldberg’s contract comes from WWE’s Saudia Arabia shows making it difficult for AEW to match his lucrative contract.

”The biggest name deal up is Goldberg, who has one match on his deal. His deal is huge money for only a couple of matches a year and I believe no-cut as well. It’s a deal that I can’t see making sense for AEW to compete with because they don’t have the Saudi windfall money that carries his deal.”

Meltzer also argued that there is a good chance WWE might renew with Goldberg considering their lack of special attractions for their bigger shows.

”Goldberg turns 55 so you don’t know if they think they’ve gotten all the nostalgia out of him, but they also don’t have those special attractions except he and Lesnar and Edge (and Shane McMahon who is still under a talent contract).”

