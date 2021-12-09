“Whoever doesn’t like beating up John Cena is a liar” – WWE Superstar says punching John Cena was a lot of fun

WWE Superstar says punching John Cena was a lot of fun. The former World Champion recalled his rivalry with the Cenation Leader.

John Cena is one of the biggest names in world wrestling. As a top superstar, he has won more matches than he has lost in his career. Not many can brag about beating him but one can always take pride in their performance against the biggest star in the company and of course the enjoyment in getting to hit him.

Dolph Ziggler made an appearance on WWE’s the Bump this week. He spoke about his feud with Cena and recalled how he felt when facing him. Ziggler joked that as someone who was on the opposite side of the win loss ratio, it was quite fun to punch Cena’s face in.

“It was amazing. Whoever doesn’t like beating up John Cena is a liar because it’s one of the greatest things you can do. When you have someone at the top of their game and you’re across from them and you’re someone who doesn’t always win, gets snubbed, you’re just always fighting… It was so fun punching his face in. I believe he hit a Hurricanrana in that match, which is pretty amazing.”

Ziggler and Cena first faced each other on TLC December 2012. They fought in a ladder match with Ziggler’s Money in the Bank briefcase on the line. The Showstopper managed to pick the win after AJ Lee interferred in the match and turned on Cena.

Cena would utlimately win the feud after beating Ziggler inside a steel cage on the January 7, 2013, episode of Raw despite interferrences from both AJ and Big E.

