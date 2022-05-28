With 315 million followers, The Rock has stepped down from the list of highest-paid celebs on Instagram

The Rock has stepped down from the list of highest-paid celebs on Instagram. Find out who surpassed The Rock with a higher number of followers and charge per post.

Dwane “The Rock” Johnson’s career has skyrocketed ever since he left WWE to pursue his acting career. To this day, he is the highest-paid actor on Forbes’ list in 2022. With an estimated net worth of a staggering $350 million, Dwane has been on the top for a long time.

However, The Rock has been driven out of his Instagram Throne. The list of highest-paid celebs based on how much they charge per Instagram sponsored post has now been unveiled. Surprisingly, The Rock isn’t number one anymore.

Usually, marketing companies ask celebrities and social media influencers to post sponsored content. The Rock has a total of 315 million followers on Instagram and his cost per sponsored post is $1,523,000. Before the new list was out, The Rock ranked number one followed by Kylie Jenner at number two.

Presently, The Rock has been dethroned by “The Sultan Of The Stepover” Christiano Ronaldo who has a total of 442 million followers and his cost per post is $1,604,000. Last year Christiano Ronaldo was at number 3 with total followers of 273 million and $889,000 as cost per post below Kylie and The Rock. While The Rock’s followers last year were 223 million with $986,000 as cost per post.

More about The Rock’s Endorsements, Properties, and Cars

The “Great One” is a role model of the highest order. He is one of the most likable celebrities in the world and is an exemplary example that nothing in life is handed but earned.

After hitting “rock bottom” a couple of times in the formative years of his career, his hard work and charismatic personality made him a megastar in the WWE and the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

The assets owned by The Rock will blow your mind.

He is the owner of many mansions in different places. The most recent one is a sensation worth $27.8 million in Los Angeles. He possesses many more in Beverly Hills which is also in LA and California.

The “Brahma Bulls’” car collection is surreal. He owns Ford F-150, 1971 Chevy Chevelle, Pagani Huayra, Ferrari LaFerrari, 2017 Ford GT, Lamborghini Huracan, Rolls Royce Wraith, Plymouth Prowler, and Escalade.

Dwane Johnson’s successful career in the WWE and Hollywood has made him a commodity. Brands that The Rock is involved with are Under Armor, Crocs, Old Navy, AT&T, Crate & Barrel, Toyota, Polo Ralph Lauren, and the list goes on.

Undoubtedly, The Rock has built an empire and is most likely to find himself back up on the top of the list in the future.

