“Shaq! Next time I see you, I’m slapping your lips off!”: When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson mocked Shaquille O’Neal for supporting John Cena in WrestleMania 28

When The Rock went after Shaquille O’Neal for supporting his friend John Cena for WrestleMania 28 back in 2012

Sports have a way of bringing people together, no matter what they do or where they belong. It also helps athletes connect with other athletes and form bonds that last for a long time.

In the summer of 2012, the People’s champion, a.k.a, Dwyane Johnson, a.k.a, The Rock was making his return to the WWE. He came back from retirement to challenge the WWE Champ John Cena. Having hung up his boots in 2004 to focus on his acting career, a feud with John Cena during WrestleMania 27 ensued Johnson’s return for WrestleMania 28.

This had a lot of people excited from all over the globe. Shaquille O’Neal was one of them as well. Being good friends with Cena, it was clear who Shaq was siding with for the contest.

Looking forward to seeing my man @JohnCena smacketh down @therock today at #wrestlemania in Miami. That guy is Shaqqed. # — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) April 1, 2012

Shaquille O’Neal trash talked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and gets hit right back

On the day of WrestleMania 28, Shaquille O’Neal was too excited to see his buddy John Cena take on The Rock. So excited that he put out a series of tweets for the same.

The real Tooth Fairy may visit @therock tonight after @johncena gets through with him. #cenation Yeaaaa johnn — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) April 1, 2012

Two more sets of tweets. Oh, going there? Come on #cenation, back me up. Let’s go john cena will smash da rock — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) April 1, 2012

Rock I mean #fruitypebbles. Is goin down Lol @JohnCena is gonna heap out spoonfuls as woopen tonight. #cenation #wrestlemania — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) April 2, 2012

The Rock decided he’s had enough, and finally responded to the 4x NBA Champion.

@SHAQ Hows your lips Shaq? Cause next time I see you, I’m slapping them off your face. #TeamBringIt #ByeByeLips — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2012

Well, The Rock did end up beating Cena, but Shaq’s lips survived. The two big men have had their shares of bickering, but they’re chemistry together is electrifying.