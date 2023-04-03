WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Recap and Results: Major Return, Impromptu Match, and More

Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Roman Reigns (black pants) and Cody Rhodes (navy blue pants) during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania 39 Sunday (Night 2) started with a banger at SoFi Stadium. After a very successful WrestleMania 39 Saturday (Night 1), Night 2 was sold out with 81,395 fans in attendance. The show kicked off with Omos taking on Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate started the match with a smile, going for a double leg, however, Brock had his work cut out for him as the Nigerian Giant did not even move.

After taking several slams and bear hugs, Brock finally took Omos to Suplex city. Furthermore, The WWE Universe witnessed another major return. The Miz got involved in another impromptu match. Check out the match results.

WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match results

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Women’s Showcase Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Vs Natalia & Shotzi Vs Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan Vs Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Winner: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Gunther(c) Vs Drew McIntyre Vs Sheamus for the IC Championship

Winner: Gunther

Bianca Belair(c) Vs Asuka for The Raw Women’s Championship

Winner: Bianca Belair

Edge Vs Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell Match

Winner: Edge

Shane McMahon/Snoop Dogg Vs The Miz

Winner: Snoop Dogg

Roman Reigns(c) Vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Winner: Roman Reigns

Shane McMahon gets injured mid-match upon his return

Shane McMahon made his surprise return in a spectacular fashion. His return was met with a huge pop by the WWE Universe. However, The Best in the World ended up legitimately injuring himself mid-match.

It should be noted that Shane McMahon and The Miz had previously been in a very physical Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35. After Shane was unable to continue due to his injury, Snoop Dogg improvised and defeated The Miz.

Shane O Mac aka Shane McMahon blowing out his knee at #WrestleMania wish him well on the speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/YuxZWScy6u — ☥444TrafficTrafficTraffic555 (@DopeGsaint) April 3, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.