Grammy Winner Bad Bunny Once Told LeBron James and Jay-Z That WrestleMania Was Bigger Than the Super Bowl and the Grammys!

Celebrities being featured in WWE is not a rare sight. Time and again, many stars have made appearances on WWE TV. Some have been involved in the backstage segments while others have taken bumps in the ring. On HBO’s show “The Shop”, two-time grammy winner Bad Bunny imparted to the host Lebron James and rapper Jay-Z, and Maverick Carter that his WrestleMania moment for him was more significant than the Grammys or the SuperBowl.

In 2021, at WrestleMania 37, The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut in a tag team match. Teaming up with Damien Priest, the duo took on the team of Miz and Morrison. The duo defeated ‘The Dirt Sheet’ after Bad Bunny launched himself off the top rope, cross-bodied The Miz, and pinned him to pick up the win.

Bad bunny got a huge ovation from the crowd for his efforts in the ring. During the match, Bunny displayed some of the coolest wrestling moves that he’d learned during training. One of the most interesting moves pulled off by Bunny was The Canadian Destroyer.

During the talk, Carter asked Bunny the most cliched question that no wrestler is a stranger to being asked, Is it Fake or Real? The Singer emphatically replied,

“It’s 100% real. No it’s insane. When it was like learning the first days, they teach you how to fall, the bumps. I said like, ‘How these people can do this like 20, 30 years. The Undertaker, Triple H for many years receiving that pain, it’s crazy. It’s crazy, but I love it.”

When Carter asked Bunny “where did the love come from,” he said, “I used to watch with my dad, my friends, brother.”

The host and NBA star Lebron James then added that he was “heavy into wrestling”.

After expressing his love for wrestling and relishing his WrestleMania moment, Bad Bunny declared that that night was the most fun he’s ever had. Rapper Jay-Z then referenced Bunny’s WrestleMania moment to be bigger than the Super Bowl. Bunny agreed and said it meant more than The Grammys to him.

“More than The Grammy’s, that was the best moment of my life,”

The Grammy winner then explained how he had to move to Orlando for three months, train every day, and prepare for his match. The time he spent training, kept him from recording songs. After his iconic win in his first match, it remains to be seen if Bad Bunny is looking to make another appearance on WWE TV in the future.

