WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: Potential Winner of Seth Rollins Versus Logan Paul Match Revealed

Logan Paul has been delivering excellent in-ring performances on big stages for the last 12 months. And just like last year, the Social Media Megastar will get a prominent spot at this year’s Showcase of immortals. On last week’s RAW, WWE officially announced Logan Paul versus “The Visionary” Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 39. Although the match is yet to take place, we might already know who would emerge victorious out of the megaevent.

The 27-year-old YouTuber kickstarted his WWE career with a win against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. After that, he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Titles at Crown Jewel which he lost.

In fact, Logan Paul also failed to win the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble, he eliminated The Visionary from the match. Heading into WrestleMania 39, the YouTube Sensation must be fancying his chances to get a victory.

Who will win the Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 39?

Well, according to WrestlingBlog, there are talks among WWE Creative to book the Social Media Megastar as the winner. In its recent report, WrestlingBlog revealed the recent backstage discussions about the Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 39.

It was noted that few people in WWE’s creative team want the YouTube Sensation to defeat the 4-time world champion. They then want to do a rematch at the Backlash pay-per-view.

It was also mentioned that a majority of the creative team and management don’t want that to be the result of the Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul match. Instead, they want The Visionary to emerge victorious.

I’m been told that some people in creative team wants Logan Paul to win against Seth Rollins, and then do a rematch at Backlash. But I was told majority of creative team, and management wants Seth Rollins to win At WrestleMania — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 16, 2023

Anyway, whether Logan wins or loses, one can assume he will give his best and deliver an entertainer at the Show of Shows. Triple H rates him very high and has some big plans for him in the future.

There are reports that the Social Media Megastar might go one-on-one with John Cena later this year

The John Cena versus Logan Paul rumor started when the latter reacted to the former’s social media post last year. In fact, it was reported that the match might happen at WrestleMania 39. Eventually, WWE decided to go with John Cena versus Austin Theory, and Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins.

However, according to WrestleVotes (via. GiveMeSport), the match is still being considered backstage. The report claims both parties are willing, and it’s just a matter of when it happens. WrestleVotes stated it could end up happening at SummerSlam 2023.

🚨 @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport that despite their match being taken off the #WrestleMania card, Logan Paul and John Cena really want to work together, and a match is “very much on the table” for SummerSlam 2023.https://t.co/UmXTEe5fht — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) March 14, 2023

Nevertheless, despite entering the ring only a few times, the YouTube Star has proved that he is more than just an outside celebrity. Who knows, fans might see him pinning 4-time world champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.