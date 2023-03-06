Will Jake Paul, Tommy and Tyson Fury Appear at WrestleMania 39? The Miz Answers!

When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE tries to turn every stone to make the show look like a spectacle. Historically, the mega event has featured several big-money matches, some epic returns, and a few guest celebrity arrivals too. This year won’t be any different, as the match card is starting to shape up like a blockbuster. In fact, there are signs that the mega event might feature a match between Seth Rollins and YouTube Sensation Logan Paul. It has also made many fans assume his brother Jake Paul might also be at WrestleMania 39.

The question was recently taken straight to the host of this year’s Showcase of Immortals. On the February 27 RAW, WWE announced that the mega event will be hosted by The Miz. Talking to TMZ Sports, “The A-Lister” opened up about the rumors of Jake Paul making it to WrestleMania 39.

The Miz discusses the chances of Jake Paul appearing at WrestleMania 39

During the interview, The Miz opened up about the feeling of hosting a show like WrestleMania. The A-Lister shared how hosting the Showcase of Immortals is different than performing in it. He also addressed the rumors of Jake Paul joining his brother Logan at WrestleMania 39.

Miz appreciated the way Logan Paul has established himself as a WWE superstar. Though he did add that the YouTube Sensation might have made a mistake by messing up Seth Rollins.

As to Jake Paul at WrestleMania 39, The A-Lister stated if the boxer wants, he is more than welcome to join his brother. As a matter of fact, The Miz invited Tommy and Tyson Fury as well for the show of shows.

According to the host, WrestleMania 39, from the SoFi Stadium, WWE would want to “make some splashes, make some noise”.

Well, A-Lister may not have confirmed, but he did not rule out the possibility of Jake Paul appearing at WrestleMania 39. Though as of now, WWE has neither booked Logan vs Rollins nor hinted at Jake’s involvement.

The Problem Child made a little cameo in the WWE ring last year at Crown Jewel

Jake Paul took social media by storm when he defeated Anderson Silva in a boxing fight last year. A week later, he entered the WWE ring to help his brother Logan in his quest for the Undisputed title.

In fact, The Problem Child knocked out The Usos during the Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns main event at Crown Jewel 2022.

Nevertheless, Jake recently suffered the first loss of his boxing career at the hands of Tommy Fury. Both men may be boxers, but their elder brothers have wrestled in WWE. While Logan is still active, Tyson Fury fought Braun Strowman at the 2019 Crown Jewel. Who knows, fans might see a “brothers vs brothers” tag team match in the future.

