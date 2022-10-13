Jake Roberts shoots at Bret Hart, says he deserved what happened at Montreal

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts recently slammed Bret Hart for refusing to drop his championship at Montreal.

The Montreal ScrewJob has to be the most talked about controversy in WWE history. The infamous 1997 incident is well-known for Vince McMahon screwing Bret Hart out of his WWF title. Over the years, a lot of fans have blamed Vince and co. for destroying the veteran, but legendary Jake Roberts feels the opposite.

The main event of the 1997 Survivor Series saw The Hit Man defending his WWF championship against Shawn Michaels. Since Bret Hart was leaving the company, Vince wanted him to drop his title. However, Montreal being his hometown, Bret Hart refused. Eventually, Mr. McMahon decided to strip him of the title without his consent.

Jake Roberts blames Bret Hart, calls him selfish for not dropping the title

During the recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake recalled the 1997 Survivor Series that took place from Molson Centre, Montreal (Canada). The Hall of Famer gave his harsh but honest opinion about the whole controversy.

Roberts took shots at The Hit Man calling him an a**hole and selfish. Jake The Snake believes whatever happened with Bret Hart in 1997, he deserved it. The Hall of Famer is not okay with the idea of superstars refusing to lose in a particular area.

Calling him selfish, Roberts targeted Bret Hart for refusing to drop the title that he got after someone else agreed to put him over. He stated:

“You[Bret Hart] didn’t get screwed a**hole! You got what you deserved. How do you have the right, not to drop that title?… You not dropping that title tells me you don’t give a flying f*ck about anybody else but yourself. And that’s very selfish.”

Anyway, it is clear that Jake Roberts stands with Vince McMahon for whatever happened in Montreal in 1997. Instead, he blames the Hit Man for refusing to go as planned. As of now, Bret Has not reacted to the comments made by Jake Roberts. Let’s see, how The Hit Man hits back at Jake The Snake.

Bret Hart was in attendance at WWE’s Clash at the Castle event

Bret Hart was supposed to leave WWE in 1997, but leaving the way he did, changed a lot of things forever. He signed with WCW, suffered a career-ending injury there, and retired in 2000. Although he returned in 2010, it was too late.

However, he kept making occasional appearances after 2010. Last month, when WWE went to the UK after 30 years, The Hit Man was there to watch the historic event. Sitting with the crowd, the Hall of Famer could be seen enjoying WWE’s Clash at the Castle PPV.

