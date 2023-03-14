WWE Hall of Famer Has a Pact With Former Rival Steve Austin to Not Watch AEW Despite Kenny Omega Being His Favorite

AEW today is the closest to a competition that the WWE has. While it may not be the WCW fans were hoping it would become, it has become a big enough presence for the WWE higher ups to take notice of it. Triple H has previously mentioned that he keeps up with the product from time to time, but one of his closest friends Kevin Nash does not watch AEW at all. In fact, he has a pact with Stone Cold Steve Austin not to watch it!

Austin and Nash were at opposite ends of the business during the Monday Night Wars. Nash along with Scott Hall created the nWo. The faction took a life of its own and captured the imagination of wrestling fans around the world. This was a major factor in WCW beating WWE in the ratings for 83 weeks straight.

Austin, on the other hand, was a major force alongside The Rock, in WWE clawing back to the top of the mountain. Despite spending years against each other during wrestling’s hottest era, the two have now hilariously joined hands against AEW.

Kevin Nash has a pact with Steve Austin to not watch AEW

During a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed that he and Steve Austin do not watch AEW. In fact, the two have a pact not to watch the Tony Khan led promotion. He also added that The Undertaker was another WWE legend who was not watching AEW.

“I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he’s not watching it therefore I’m not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it,” Kevin Nash said.

Nash added that this had nothing to do with the talent on the show. In fact, he admitted that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was his favorite wrestler. But it was just something that he felt he had to give up.

“It’s nothing against any of the talent over there. It’s just something that we decided. It’s like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn’t change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler” Nash explained.

Kevin Nash and The Undertaker recently trolled an AEW talent over comparison with Stone Cold Steve Austin

A fan recently took to Twitter and posted a picture of AEW star Wheeler Yuta in a sharpshooter by Jon Moxley while covered in blood. The fan mocked the wrestler for being an off-brand Stone Cold. Kevin Nash was quick to reply in the comments that Steve Austin was not watching.

Don’t worry he ain’t watching — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 4, 2023

The Undertaker soon joined the comment section, replying to Nash saying:

Huge Pop!!

Huge pop!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 4, 2023



Nash’s reply now makes much more sense, knowing that Austin doesn’t actually watch the product.

