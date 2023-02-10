WWE Have Reportedly Started Negotiations for Their Sale Again With Two Front-Runners

2023 started with a shocker to the pro wrestling world as Vince McMahon forced himself back into the WWE Board of Directors. The 77-year-old took the tensions to a different level by expressing his intentions to sell the WWE company. In fact, initially, Saudi’s PIF was reported as the top contender to buy the billion-dollar promotion. Many even believed the company will have a new owner in the next three to six months. However, as Royal Rumble 2023 came close, the talks of WWE going on sale went a bit cold.

Well, it seems the former WWE CEO has restarted the sale process behind the scenes. Recently, WrestlingBlog provided some latest insights regarding the whole thing.

Sale negotiations of WWE restart, Comcast and Disney still the top candidates

Taking to its Twitter account, WrestlingBlog revealed the current status of WWE going to a sale. According to the report, the negotiations to sell the company have started again. As a matter of fact, the whole thing began after this year’s Royal Rumble event.

In the tweet, WrestlingBlog also shed light on the latest potential buyers of the company. It claimed Comcast and Disney are still the top contenders to become the new owners of WWE.

No matter who buys WWE, the company will surely be sold by the end of this year. Nick Khan, during the recent earning call, gave a pretty good indication of that.

The President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE claimed Vince McMahon will be done with WWE after selling it. And if that’s what the 77-year-old is back for, one can assume he will do it eventually.

In the midst of all these sales talks, the company is breaking records in terms of revenue

Usually, when a company is up for a sale, things tend to affect its day-to-day work process. However, that’s not the case with the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. In fact, it has been breaking all of its past revenue records.

Royal Rumble 2023 earned $7.7 million which was a jump of over 50% surpassing the previous record of 2017. The event also became the biggest PPV in WWE history by breaking the all-time gate record.

And not just this year’s Royal Rumble, WWE earned a huge amount of money throughout 2022. It was, in fact, the highest earning year in the company’s history.

Nevertheless, if the reports are true, more news about WWE going on sale is on its way. Though Comcast and Disney are still the top contenders, it will be a relief for WWE fans.

