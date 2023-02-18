WWE Is Reportedly Interested in Signing Kenny Omega Over Jay White

WWE is looking out to sign the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry. Since NJPW’s Jay White is now a free agent, the rumor earlier was the WWE may sign him as the newest addition to the roster. Jay White’s exit from NJPW wrestling came from his loss against Eddie Kingston in a “Loser Leaves Japan” match. Of course, we know the off-screen reason for his NJPW exit is due to his contract lapse. While it was heavily speculated that the next destination for Jay White could be WWE or AEW, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE is prioritizing another wrestler over him. According to Meltzer, WWE is looking to sign a “much bigger major free agent”.

WrestlingNews.co reported that the new agent is Kenny Omega. The AEW Elite member, interestingly, was also involved in the controversial backstage brawl on the night of All Out PPV alongside the Young Bucks against CM Punk.

Before AEW, Omega was a well-established figure in NJPW. Before Jay White became the leader of the Bullet Club, the faction was led by Kenny Omega. So, is the former AEW World Champion jumping ships?

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Kenny Omega

As noted above, Kenny Omega may potentially be the newest addition to WWE’s roster. But at this point, it’s unknown if his contract is about to expire or has expired already. WrestlingNews.co also noted that Kenny Omega and the YB “had talks” with WWE before signing up with AEW four years ago.

However, a new report from Fightful Select states that Tony Khan may consider extending Omega’s contract due to his injuries. Though, the time extension to his deal is not yet guaranteed.

Some new info on Kenny Omega’s AEW contract status, WWE interest and more coming to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/nCvPoOeley — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 17, 2023

Omega has been vocal about AEW working together with WWE in the past. Although his transition is not confirmed yet, it is likelier that WWE would sign him considering how the company signed The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

All in all, it appears that Kenny Omega has a higher chance of being signed with the WWE than Jay White due to the noise about him in the wrestling world.

Has Kenny Omega ever wrestled for WWE?

Without a doubt, Kenny Omega, “The Cleaner”, is a fixture in the world of pro wrestling. The 39-year-old made a name for himself in the indies before he signed up with AEW. But, did you know that Omega was once a part of WWE’s developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling?

Yes, and Omega doesn’t have the fondest of memories with DSW. The former AEW World Champion wrestled at Deep South Wrestling in 2005. A year later, he requested his release as he had lost interest in wrestling.

Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. – @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/CufrfxIYfY — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 17, 2023

In 2006, Omega set out to have a career in MMA. But what made him resent wrestling? Speaking with “Monthly Puroresu” Omega indicated that he disliked WWE’s style of operations back in the day. According to him, the business aspect of wrestling in WWE overshadowed his passion and almost made him give up on his dreams.

“My worry at that point was if this is what wrestling is, or if this is what it’s become, maybe this isn’t what I fell in love with,” Omega said. “Maybe this isn’t my childhood dream anymore. Maybe I just need to consider doing something else. Or just give it up.”

