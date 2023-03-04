Brock Lesnar, Edge and Rey Mysterio Among WWE Superstars Whose Contracts Expire This Year

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, US; Brock Lesnar enters the arena to face Roman Reigns (not pictured) in a last man standing match for the Undisputed Championship during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Most WWE contracts are set to expire soon. Among the superstars whose contracts are set to lapse, Brock Lesnar is probably the biggest name. Although Lesnar is not very regular as a competitor, he is still one of WWE’s biggest draws. The Beast Incarnate was last seen competing in the ring against The Almighty, Bobby Lashley, at the Elimination Chamber in a losing effort. Lesnar was disqualified for hitting Lashley with an illegal move, a low blow. Subsequently, Brock Lesnar went berserk and laid waste to the referee for the second time.

There’s no telling if Brock Lesnar will continue his career with WWE. Aside from the WWE, the former WWE Champion has only wrestled for NJPW in the past. Lesnar also enjoyed a reign as the IWGP Champion during his stint in the Japanese promotion. A new report states that WWE intends to renew Brock’s contract with them.

WWE wants to renew Brock Lesnar’s contract

Brock Lesnar’s contract is reportedly going to expire in mid-April. According to The Wrestling Blog, the promotion has pitched in a new contract to the 45-year-old wrestler.

However, Brock hasn’t yet answered if he is willing to further his career with WWE. Lesnar is rumored to face the Nigerian Giant Omos at the grandest stage. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

I received information regarding Brock Lesnar contract, WWE has pitch in a new contract to Brock a couple days ago. Brock hasn’t answer if he will take the new contract, or if he doesn’t want to sign a new contract, Brock contract is still set to expire Mid April. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 3, 2023

It’s worth noting that his contract will expire in the same month. We don’t know if Brock will decide on staying but, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll leave WWE for another promotion.

Other WWE contracts that are due to expire this year

Aside from Brock Lesnar, the Wrestling Blog reported the names of other WWE superstars whose contracts are coming close to expiring.

The Rated R Superstar, Edge’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in August, however, injury time might be added and result in an extension of his contract. Similarly, Rey Mysterio’s contract is also seemingly going to expire in the month of August.

WWE Contracts Expiring this year pic.twitter.com/ATkJD26DGE — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 1, 2023

Furthermore, Elias’s contract expires in June and Jerry Lawler and Matt Riddle’s contracts will be up in December.

Click here for more wrestling news.