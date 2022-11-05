WWE Reportedly Had a Shocking Heel-Turn Planned For Randy Orton On His Return

WWE wrestler Randy Orton yells out into the a cheering crowd as he makes an appearance for a 20-year celebration as a wrestler during WWE \”Raw\” in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Orton got the crowd cheering when he mentions that he was born in Knoxville. Kns Biancahomecoming 0427

There has been a lot of tension within the WWE management regarding the current health status of “The Viper” Randy Orton. In the month of May, The Legend Killer was taken off TV following his back issues. Initially, the injury was thought to be a minor one, and Randy Orton was supposed to return soon. Unfortunately, it turned out to be more serious and has kept the 14-time champion out for the last six months. However, according to WrestleVotes, WWE had some shocking plans set for the return of Randy Orton.

Before getting injured, the Legend Killer was having a dream run with his tag team partner Matt Riddle. Despite being an unusual team, RK-Bro was so over with fans that it became the best thing on RAW back then. However, if the reports are true, the famous tag team would have broken by now.

Randy Orton was supposed to turn heel on Matt Riddle on his return

Recently, while speaking to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes shed some light on the plans WWE had considered for The Viper. According to the latter, an interesting storyline was set for Randy Orton on his return. In fact, the plans circled around the RK-Bro again but in a different manner.

WrestleVotes stated WWE was planning to bring back the heel persona of Randy Orton. On his return, it is reported that The Viper would have immediately turned heel against his buddy Matt Riddle.

“When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle,” WrestlVotes stated.

Well, these were plans when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative. Now that Triple H has taken over, he might or might not change the change plans. Considering how Riddle is still using Orton’s moves, it seems WWE will be going with the heel turn angle.

When can fans expect to see The Legend Killer back in the ring?

As noted above, Randy Orton’s injury was not thought to be as serious as it has become now. When he took a break in May, he was supposed to be back in a couple of months.

However, it has been six months and there is still no update regarding his return. Though the reports suggest he will be back by early 2023. In short, all signs indicate that Randy Orton won’t return before next year’s Royal Rumble at least.

Nevertheless, a storyline with Matt Riddle will be a good way for WWE to bring back Randy Orton. The Viper is a certified heel and Riddle has proven his worth as a face superstar many times.

Plus, both men share great chemistry in the ring which will make the feud more interesting. However, as of now, fans can only hope for The Legend Killer to get fit and make his much-awaited return soon.

