“I Don’t Wanna Get Landed on!” – Randy Orton Had a Hilarious Reply to a Fan Who Caught Him Hiding During a Match!

A phone-recorded video shows The Viper Randy Orton having a funny conversation with a fan while ducking in a corner.

Be it face or heel, WWE superstars often try not to break character while performing in the ring. As Roman Reigns said while speaking on Logan Paul’s show, it helps them to execute their plans perfectly. But, there are times when wrestlers break the kayfabe and interact with the audience.

One such incident is being shared on social media where a video shows Randy Orton having a funny interaction with a fan.

The video was shot by a crowd member during the April 22, episode of SmackDown Live. Drew Mcintyre and Sami Zayn were fighting each other in a LumberJack Match. And one of the lumberjacks for the bout was The Apex Predator.

Randy Orton talks to the fan who recorded him ducking from a move

During the match, there was a moment when The Scottish Warrior was not able to find his opponent. So, he decided to take the matter to the superstars brawling outside the ring. McIntyre was preparing to throw himself over the top rope to take down the lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton, one of the smartest brains in the ring, executed his plan B. He ducked himself into the corner to avoid the move but was caught by a fan. The recorded video clip shows Orton breaking his character and talking to a man in the live audience. It shows the fan asking The Viper what happened to which he replied:

“I don’t wanna get landed on!”

Well, Orton has proven his intelligence in the ring many times in his 20-year-long WWE career. But, it was one of those few moments when he broke character during a live match.

The Apex Predator has been out of action since his tag team title loss against The Usos

Randy Orton may have saved himself from that over-the-top dive from Drew McIntyre, but he still had to take a medical leave. On the May 20, episode of SmackDown, Orton, alongside his partner Matt Riddle defended their RAW tag team titles against The Usos.

RK-Bro was fighting the SmackDown tag team champions in a title unification match which they lost.

That was the last time Randy Orton was on WWE tv as he has been out ever since. The 14-time world champion is facing some issues with his back. It appears after years of hitting RKO out-of-nowhere, his back is starting to show the side effects.

Anyway, he is supposed to miss the remaining time of this year. The are reports that suggest Randy Orton’s might be more serious than thought. Still, let’s hope he makes a comeback before the road to Wrestlemania 39 begins.

