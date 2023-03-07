WWE Reportedly Has “Big Plans” For This Up-And-Comer SmackDown Superstar After WrestleMania 39

In 2021, at Clash at the Castle PLE, Solo Sikoa made his first appearance on the main roster. Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Samoan monster has since become the enforcer of the Bloodline. WWE has allowed the 29-year-old to use the devastating “Samoan Spike” as his finisher. The finisher was famously used by the late Samoan wrestler, Umaga.

Sikoa has been instrumental in his role in the ongoing riveting Bloodline saga. So far, Sikoa has proven to be the unpredictable factor of The Bloodline.

It makes sense that WWE is pushing Sikoa as someone who seems to be virtually invincible. Due to his dominance and reputation, the younger brother of the Usos may be in for a major push following WrestleMania 39.

WWE reportedly has major plans for Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 39

WrestlingNews.co reported that WWE has “big plans” for Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 39. So far, Sikoa hasn’t been defeated cleanly.

His first-ever defeat came from his match against Kevin Owens on Raw, however, Solo suffered a loss through DQ. According to the report, the up-and-comer is viewed as a potential “main eventer” in the promotion.

WWE’s plan for Solo for the Showcase of Immortals is unknown at this point, but there is a high chance to see the Samoan wrestler participate in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is also a staple of WrestleMania.

Aside from that, Solo may make his presence felt during Sami Zayn and Kevin Ownes Vs. Jey and Jimmy Uso match. It remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for Sikoa.

WWE veteran showers praise on Solo Sikoa

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter praised Solo Sikoa’s ability to deliver the Samoan Spike with viciousness.

As noted, The Samoan Spike was famously used by the late, great Umaga. Sikoa’s version of the maneuver is just as devastating as Umaga’s. Aside from the Samoan Spike, Sikoa also uses the wrecking ball stink face as one of his moves which were one of the weapons in Umaga’s arsenal.

Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G8Ci80Fn5L — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 6, 2022

Solo Sikoa is paying homage to Umaga by doing that same thing. And that’s a vicious maneuver for the fans to witness because that’s just…it looks so genuinely real,” said Bill Apter

