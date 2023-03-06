Roman Reigns is at the top of both RAW and SmackDown with the help of the Bloodline. However, there have been a few cracks in the family since the culmination of the Royal Rumble. What was once an impenetrable faction now looks shaky like it has never been before. However, their story is far from done as it appears that the WWE has one more chapter that has yet to play out.

Reigns has been violently involved with every member of the Bloodline before. He recently feuded with Sami Zayn. His first title defense was against Jey Uso where he threatened to hurt Jimmy in order to get him to quit. The only person he has yet to fight with so far has been Solo Sikoa. Although, that may change soon in the future.

Potential spoilers on future plans for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline!

Solo Sikoa was sent to the Bloodline by the elders. He has since become integral to Roman Reigns’ title run. The young Samoan is yet to lose on the main roster, and according to Dave Meltzer, there is a reason for that. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes.”

The 29-year-old’s presentation on the main roster has been immaculate so far. While he hasn’t had a chance to show his mettle on the mic, he has more than made up for it with his character work.

It was obvious from the start that the WWE had huge plans for him. However, if the plan is for him to go against Reigns, then that just tells you how high they are on him.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Before Roman Reigns faces his cousin, he will have to go through Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble to earn his World title opportunity against the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

It was long assumed that Cody would complete his story at the Grandest Stage of all and become the WWE Champion. However, latest reports have suggested that Reigns may walk out of yet another WrestleMania with his titles intact.

According to recent reports, he will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Backlash. However, it is unclear if he will fight as the champion or the challenger.

Rhodes and Roman had their first interaction last week on SmackDown. Their first promo segment was a hit. Although, they have not yet had a violent encounter so far. With WrestleMania less than a month away, it should only be a matter of time.

