Royal Rumble 2023 Becomes the Most-Viewed, Shatters All-Time Gate Record by More Than 50%

The Rock may not have appeared at Royal Rumble 2023, but the event has been a huge success for WWE. The mega event saw Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winning the first rumble of their career. It also featured a “Pitch Black” match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, sponsored by Mountain Dew. Not to forget, the outstanding main event featuring The Bloodline. All of that resulted in Royal Rumble 2023 setting a new all-time gate record.

According to WrestleTix, WWE’s recent pay-per-view saw ticket sales of over 45,200. Hours before the bell time, less than 500 tickets were left to be sold. Moreover, Royal Rumble 2023 has set a new all-time gate record in the show’s history. Not just that, the event has shattered many past records by a huge margin.

Royal Rumble 2023 earned over $7.7 million, beating the previous all-time gate record by over 50%

The trend of WWE breaking records began with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking over WWE last year in July. In fact, every PPV under the new regime has seen the company setting new records. Here’s a glimpse of what this year’s Royal Rumble has done.

According to a press release by WWE, Royal Rumble 2023 has set a new all-time gate record by earning more than $7.7 million. The record, previously held by the 2017 show, has been surpassed by more than 50% this year.

In terms of viewership, this year’s Royal Rumble PPV saw a jump of over 52%. The event broke the previous record that was set in 2022. Moreover, this year’s Royal Rumble has gained over 20 million views (across platforms) for the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns segment.

Talking about the 2023 Royal Rumble, how can one forget the high-flying spot between Logan Paul and Ricochet? The springboard spot has been seen over 26.5 million times across WWE and Paul’s platforms.

The recent premium live event has also set a couple of more all-time records in the show’s history

In terms of merchandise sales, this year’s Royal Rumble has broken the previous record. The event’s merch sales saw a jump of 135% creating a new record. Moreover, the show’s sponsorship revenue was also up by 200%, setting an all-time record in the show’s history. In short, WWE’s first event of 2023 has been a historic success.

Nevertheless, despite the weekly viewership dip, it seems WWE is creating new records at almost every PPV. The new Triple H-led regime will be looking for more profits with WrestleMania 39 around the corner. One can only imagine what kind of records the Showcase of Immortals will shatter and create.

