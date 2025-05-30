Joe Rogan Sees America Sliding Toward Idiocracy with Dwayne Johnson, Brock Lesnar, and Jake Paul as Possible President

Joe Rogan does not like the way social media and the internet are shaping people’s lives. Take the US presidential elections, for example. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that President Donald Trump’s campaign, and its focus on social media, and bringing in voices like Rogan, Elon Musk, and the Nelk Boys greatly helped the GOP’s chances.

In fact, it worked so well that the elections saw a record number of young males coming and casting their votes. Coincidence? Surely not, that’s a direct response to the support Trump got on social media and the internet overall.

However, when Rogan brought on Ehsan Ahmad, a comedian based out of Texas, on The Joe Rogan Experience, he expressed his reservations about celebrities becoming America’s leaders — unironically!

Ahmad spoke about how the internet will shape the way America votes in the coming years, naming Kai Cenat and other such media personalities, saying they will have a huge say in it. Rogan then chimed in on how ridiculous that would be, “Someone like Jake Paul could be president.”

He continued, “We know now that super popular people can be president….We might have President Jake Paul, and I’m not bullsh*tting. We are so close to Idiocracy.”

Curiously, the JRE host didn’t stop there. Citing some other famous people, he added, “The Rock could be president, 1000%. And they contacted him, they tried to get him to run.”

And just to lift the mood a little bit, he threw in ‘President Brock Lesnar’ and the pair started laughing.

The pair then started imagining what it would be like to have Lesnar as president, and how he would have to go about it.

Rogan imagines Lesnar as president

Lesnar has been really quiet since he left both the UFC and WWE. The former heavyweight champ does not like being in the spotlight, and so he’s not very active on social media either. So to think that he would ever want to run for president is an outrageous idea.

Notably, he has also been named in the Janel Grant se*ual trafficking lawsuit, along with former WWE boss Vince McMahon Jr.

But then again, no one could have predicted that a business mogul like Trump would want to make the switch either.

So Rogan and his guest started imagining what it would be like to have Lesnar as a president. The UFC commentator started off, “During his time out of the UFC, he’s been studying economics while also doing pro wrestling.”

The pair couldn’t stop laughing as Rogan went on, “He’s got some really good theories, all he does is read books on World War II. We’re totally misunderstanding him because he looks like a juggernaut. Doesn’t look like a real human.”

The conversation was hypothetical for sure, but the pair was having too much fun imagining the former UFC and WWE heavyweight champion being a very insightful and sensitive human being.