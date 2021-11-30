“You live rent-free in a lot of heads” – Edge takes a dig at AEW during promo battle with The Miz on WWE RAW

Edge takes a dig at AEW during promo battle with The Miz on WWE RAW. The Rated R- Superstar’s next feud will be against the A-Lister.

AEW has constantly taken shots at WWE or referenced them in their programming. The WWE has generally ignored it but they finally responded on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW following the much talked about promo between CM Punk and MJF last week that was laden with WWE references.

Punk called MJF a “less famous Miz,” while MJF said Punk is “PG Punk,” and might as well be talking about “hustle, loyalty and respect” in an obvious reference to John Cena.

He went on to add that Punk was always the second best, whether it was to “You Can’t See Me man” or the “King of Kings.”

A second not so subtle Triple H reference was made by Punk who told MJF that the only way he would become number one is if AEW President Tony Khan has a daughter and he marries her.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his first WWE appearance since the draft back in October. He spoke about the new opponents he could face now that he was on the Red Brand. Edge was then interrupted by The Miz, who was also making his first WWE appearance ABC’s Dancing With The Stars back in September. He was accompanied by Maryse, who was also making her first appearance since mid-April.

Both men then had a tension filled back and forth where they spoke about each other’s history in the company. Edge then referred to the aforementioned AEW segment when he said:

“You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.”

“YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.” – @EdgeRatedR And @mikethemiz knows it… 😏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BpprcLbXMR — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021



The promo ended with both superstars teasing a fight before the Miz declined and walked out to a booing crowd. It is likely that the two will square up at DAY 1. Also the involvement of Maryse has led to speculation that there may be a mixed tag team match with Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix fighting alongside him. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

