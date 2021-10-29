“You think Hogan was going to do the f***ing job for Austin?” – Reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan never Wrestled against each other

Reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan never Wrestled against each other. The two WWE Hall of Famers were the biggest stars in WWE history.

Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin are arguably two of the biggest stars in WWE history. Hogan was at the top during the early Wrestlemania years and ensured that the promotion succesfully broke into the mainstream. Austin on the other hand, was the Man during Wrestling’s Golden Period, The Attitude Era.

The two briefly shared the locker room in 2002. However, they never shared the ring as opponents in a singles match and instead went on to face other wrestlers at that year’s Wrestlemania. Both Austin and Hogan would depart the promotion shortly and the dream match never took place.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross theorized that the match did not take place because Austin did not think that Hogan could keep pace with his intense, aggressive style. He added that the match would have made a lot of money but it would not live up to its hype.

“I think Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace – intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s stylings at that time because of his back. But it would have been an interesting attraction.

Hey, it would have been a great poster. It would have been a great promo. It would’ve drawn interest, it would’ve made money, but I don’t think the match had a chance in hell to live up to the hype of the two stars.”

Jim Cornette has also previously spoken on the topic and believes that the match did not take place due to Hogan not wanting to lose to Austin.

“Well the reason why it never happened was because Hulk Hogan…there was never a position in time where Hulk Hogan could have won that match. You think Hogan was going to do the f***ing job for Austin? Austin is probably proud of and rightfully so that he’s the one major guy that never laid down for Hogan and I honestly believe because of the difference, The Rock could get away with doing the job for Hogan a lot easier than Austin could.”



