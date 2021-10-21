Zelina Vega wins first ever Queen’s Crown tournament at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The female counterpart of the King of the Ring took place tonight.

The Quuen’s Crown tournament has finally come to an end. The Eight Women tournament featured Zelina Vega, Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler, Doudrop and Natalya. Four participants from SmackDown and RAW each.

Also read: Mustafa Ali reveals what Vince McMahon thought of him

Introduced as a counterpart to the King of the Ring, the matches took place in the preceeding episodes of SmackDown and RAW until, a single performer remained on both brands. Vega progressed from SmackDown and Doudrop made it to the final from RAW.

Zelina Vega wins first ever Queen’s Crown tournament at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The momentum is swinging back and forth as @DoudropWWE and @TheaTrinidad battle it out for the right to be crowned QUEEN! #WWECrownJewel #QueensCrown pic.twitter.com/lb5EEQsvNv — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021



Vega and Doudrop faced each other at Crown Jewel. Doudrop established dominance early on but it was Vega who came out on top to win the innaugral tournament.



She was given a robe, crown and scepter after the match and she posed in her throne.



Vega beat Toni Storm in the first round and beat Carmella in the second round to progress to the final. Doupdrop made shortwork of Natalya and Shayna Baszler on her way to the final.

Click here for more Wrestling News