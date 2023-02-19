Tony Khan took to Twitter last night after SmackDown to express his displeasure with Ariel Helwani appearing on the show. The AEW president called the noted combat sports journalist and questioned his credibility. During the broadcast of Elimination Chamber, WWE took the opportunity to take a dig at Tony Khan, calling Helwani unbiased “who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!”

The feud between TK and Helwani began after the former’s appearance on the MMA hour. Helwani called the interview the worst of his life and claimed that TK was very tight-lipped on certain topics and only wanted to promote his show. Helwani also called the WWE a much better product than AEW.

Following his appearance on WWE TV, TK called Helwani a fraud and questioned his biases as a journalist. Like sharks, the WWE took the opportunity to have a little fun at the expense of the AEW president.

WWE takes a dig at Tony Khan over Ariel Helwani Meltdown during Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber, Michael Cole took the opportunity to throw some shade at Tony Khan. Speaking of Ariel Helwani, Cole said:

“The unbiased, world renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!”

Clearly a reference to the recent twitter spat between TK and the journalist.

The fans took to twitter to show that they were in the know.

Not @TonyKhan just catching endless strays!!!! #WWEChamber https://t.co/EDlJyYgabF — Rich Changed His Name Please Don’t Ban Me Daddy (@WBVRich) February 19, 2023

Haha… Tony Khan is not going to like that. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/rSW9SIfBQr — Mike Ginn (@_akamike) February 19, 2023

Tony Khan can buy your company — OKC (@victor_okc) February 19, 2023

It’s a shame he doesn’t ask the hard hitting questions to WWE 😂 — Sam Murray (@CommunityWinger) February 19, 2023

Michael Cole dragging TK 😭 — Cypress ⭕ (@BrayCyatt) February 19, 2023

I mean guys u may aswell tag him at this point 🤣🤣🤣 — Marcos (@BigSledge03) February 19, 2023

Why was Ariel Helwani on SmackDown?

Ariel Helwani was on SmackDown to discuss Sami Zayn’s clash against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber. Helwani is a Montreal native himself, so he was roped in to help promote his fellow Canadian leading into the pay per view. Helwani also provided the voice-over for the Pay Per View.

Over the last few months, Zayn has gone on to become one of the hottest acts in all of wrestling. For the longest time, he was considered the best part of the Bloodline segment. Since his defection from the faction, many have demanded that he be the one that ends up dethroning Reigns.

He had the opportunity to do so tonight. However, he was taken out by Jey Uso. It appears that the WWE are staying with their original plans of having the Uso’s go against the team of Zayn and his best friend Kevin Owens.

