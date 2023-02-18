“Tony Khan Watches WWE” – Twitter Reacts to Tony Khan Calling Ariel Helwani a Fraud After SmackDown Appearance

Noted MMA reporter Ariel Helwani made his WWE debut on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He was there to discuss Sami Zayn’s momentous clash with Roman Reigns a night later for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Helwani is a Montreal native himself, so you can only imagine how ecstatic he must be to be involved in this storyline. In fact, he has also voiced the cold open for the Elimination Chamber pay per view tomorrow night. One man, who clearly does not feel the same, is AEW President Tony Khan, who took to Twitter to let his feelings known.

TK and Helwani do not have the best of relationships. TK appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to promote AEW. However, he was tight-lipped on several topics, much to Helwani’s annoyance. The reporter went on to call it the worst interview of his life, and now TK has finally found his chance to say something back.

Twitter reacts to Tony Khan calling Ariel Helwani a fraud after SmackDown appearance

Tony Khan compared Ariel Helwani to AEW’s kayfabe reporter Tony Schiavone. He wrote:

“You’re a fraud @arielhelwani You’re as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24”

This generated quite a few interesting responses from fans. Here’s a look at some of them.

Imagine being a successful billionaire who owned or is involved in several businesses by yet letting minor shit like this triggering you to the point where you’re making youself constantly look childish, unprofessional and absolutely complete joke. https://t.co/nqLqLmUP3f pic.twitter.com/HRThyJhLaU — HOЯЯOЯ ЯƎD (@VillainousRedd) February 18, 2023

😂😂😂 Tony Twitter Fingers never disappoints! Every time I think it’s from a fake account and he’s always like “nah, this is real-life petty” https://t.co/twoSBQ5EE6 — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) February 18, 2023

Because he was on Smackdown in HIS HOME TOWN? YOU AGREED TO BE ON HIS SHOW!!! Doesn’t Shiavone work FOR AEW? Entitled trust fund shit. The real alpha of this family is the father, who actually MADE himself the billionaire and didn’t inherit it. Do better bro. https://t.co/C8Tp8cKvpB — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) February 18, 2023

It was four months ago that Ariel Helwani talked on his podcast about how frustrating he felt his Tony Khan interview was. I guess it took Ariel appearing on WWE television for Tony to go off? https://t.co/37zj0gdYk1 — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) February 18, 2023

Had to double check if this was the original account. https://t.co/VG3wshiGfE — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) February 18, 2023

I had to triple check to make sure this was his actual account. Now we all know @tonykhan watches and enjoys WWE. Does his fanbase know this? Can they ever forgive him? Enjoy #EliminationChamber tomorrow Khan. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KO8sdVJiHC — Junkie 💎 (@wwe_wwf_Junkie) February 18, 2023

Man saw the latest ratings, Jay rumors, Ibushi rumors, Omega rumors and Tyson comments and is having an outburst 😭 https://t.co/3cjnVuJTXt — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 18, 2023

Ariel Helwani thinks fans who say AEW is better than WWE are lying

Shortly after his infamous interview with Tony Khan, Ariel Helwani declared the Stamford show a much better product compared to what the Jaguars’ owner was putting on his show. He called out the backstage issues and the presence of too many titles on the shows.

“If you’re going to say the AEW product is better than the WWE product, you’re an absolute liar. The WWE product is infinitely better, infinitely more interesting and there’s a freaking brawl happening backstage each and every week it seems. Meanwhile, it’s all Kumbaya on the Stamford side of things.”

Helwani did admit that AEW was not always like that but as of that moment, the WWE was miles ahead of AEW in every aspect.

