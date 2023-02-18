HomeSearch

“Tony Khan Watches WWE” – Twitter Reacts to Tony Khan Calling Ariel Helwani a Fraud After SmackDown Appearance

Archungshang Thouman
|Published 18/02/2023

Credits: Twitter

Noted MMA reporter Ariel Helwani made his WWE debut on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He was there to discuss Sami Zayn’s momentous clash with Roman Reigns a night later for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Helwani is a Montreal native himself, so you can only imagine how ecstatic he must be to be involved in this storyline. In fact, he has also voiced the cold open for the Elimination Chamber pay per view tomorrow night. One man, who clearly does not feel the same, is AEW President Tony Khan, who took to Twitter to let his feelings known.

TK and Helwani do not have the best of relationships. TK appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to promote AEW. However, he was tight-lipped on several topics, much to Helwani’s annoyance. The reporter went on to call it the worst interview of his life, and now TK has finally found his chance to say something back.

Twitter reacts to Tony Khan calling Ariel Helwani a fraud after SmackDown appearance

Tony Khan compared Ariel Helwani to AEW’s kayfabe reporter Tony Schiavone. He wrote:

“You’re a fraud @arielhelwani You’re as legitimate of a reporter as @tonyschiavone24”

This generated quite a few interesting responses from fans. Here’s a look at some of them.

Ariel Helwani thinks fans who say AEW is better than WWE are lying

Shortly after his infamous interview with Tony Khan, Ariel Helwani declared the Stamford show a much better product compared to what the Jaguars’ owner was putting on his show. He called out the backstage issues and the presence of too many titles on the shows.

“If you’re going to say the AEW product is better than the WWE product, you’re an absolute liar. The WWE product is infinitely better, infinitely more interesting and there’s a freaking brawl happening backstage each and every week it seems. Meanwhile, it’s all Kumbaya on the Stamford side of things.”

Helwani did admit that AEW was not always like that but as of that moment, the WWE was miles ahead of AEW in every aspect.

