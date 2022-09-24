Nate Diaz Seen Backstage With Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Before Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 Amidst WWE Rumors

The combat sports world has been on fire as of September. An unlikely alliance between some of the greatest names took place the past week.

The past couple of months has seen numerous landscape-shifting changes occur in the combat sports hemisphere.

Long reigning chairman of the WWE, Vince McMahon, had finally decided to step down from his role as ‘Chief Content Officer’. The vacant role has granted, 14-time world champion, ‘Triple H’ to take the reigns.

The change in the hierarchy is set to bring about innumerable changes to the product. A regime, that could bode well for the WWE, which has been in a fierce battle, with newly found rivals, AEW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

However, the news that garnered eyes from all across the world, was the sensational return of Nate Diaz. The ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner, bid farewell to the promotion, with a stellar ‘Guillotine’ victory against the legendary Tony Ferguson.

The fight was the final one on his contract, after 15 long years with the company. A fitting adieu to a true UFC pioneer.

Also read: WATCH: Nate Diaz, Who Previously Admitted ‘Gave Up on Preparing’ for Khamzat Chimaev, Claims: “I Was Doing Wrestling the Whole Camp”

‘Triple H’ and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, who is the ‘Co-CEO’ of WWE, met with Nate Diaz, backstage, at the anticipated trilogy, between boxing virtuosos, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, and ‘GGG’

Boxing fans across the globe were awaiting a much-anticipated trilogy, between two of the very next boxers on the planet. A long overdue trilogy bout between ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The contest was declared a victory for the Mexican, who clinched on to his undisputed title of “Super Middleweight Champion”, thereby settling the talks of a previously ‘underserved’ victory to bed.

The bout garnered the attention of millions of fighters and fans alike. This included ‘Triple H’, Stephanie McMahon, and Nate Diaz. The trio was seen engaging in talks, and it could mean a potential collaboration between the WWE and Nate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Fighting (@insidefighting)

Do you reckon, we’ll see Nate Diaz inside the squared circle?

Also read: RARE: Unearthed Footage of Nate Diaz Sparring With 27–1 Boxer Viral Amidst Boxing Match Rumors With Jake Paul