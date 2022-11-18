Vince McMahon Drove Shawn Michaels to Dislike Hulk Hogan Claims Ex-WWE Writer

In his decades-long career, Shawn Michaels has been a part of many memorable dream matches. Throughout his run, The Heartbreak Kid was one of the best in-ring performers who could gel with any type of opponent. However, his 2005 SummerSlam match against The Hulkster remains famous for all the wrong reasons. The dream match saw Shawn Michaels overselling and mocking Hulk Hogan. Although it was reported that HBK had issues with The Hulkster, the reason was recently revealed by an ex-WWE writer.

Court Bauer, who signed with WWE in 1999, was a WWE writer when the infamous match took place. The veteran recently appeared on The Insiders podcast where he revealed why HBK had animosity with Mr. America.

Court Bauer reasons why Shawn Michaels was salty about Hulk Hogan

During the show, the former WWE writer shed light on the moments that led to The Heartbreak Kid despising The Hulkster. Court Bauer noted despite people claiming Hogan was controlling over his creative, he had a good experience. The former writer stated that the Hall of Famer had no ego and was super easy to work with.

However, talking about why Shawn Michaels hated Hulk Hogan, Court Bauer gave a detailed explanation.

The veteran recalled the agent meetings before the 2005 SummerSlam. As a respected elder member, Bauer claimed Michaels also attended those meetings. Court Bauer noted that at first, HBK was okay and easy about The Hulkster.

However, during those meetings, Vince McMahon used to mess with Shawn Michaels and say things about Hulk Hogan. The former writer stated he saw HBK’s disposition changing week after week.

Eventually, when the two went one-on-one, Shawn Michaels wanted nothing to do with Hulk Hogan. The whole thing, he claimed, was a result of Mr. McMahon pocking The Heartbreak Kid.

“Another guy [Shawn Michaels] that you had heard all these stories about was so easy and relaxed with everything, and all of a sudden like the horns came out, but you know, he was getting poked. You poke the bear enough, something’s gonna happen.”

An extensive look inside the old WWE creative process. @courtbauer Insiders: https://t.co/I2nu6JR7aQ pic.twitter.com/ddNKwngNtX — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) November 8, 2022

The Dream match that still haunts the WWE universe like a nightmare

Hulk Hogan vs Shawn Michaels was a dream match that every WWE fan was eager to see. The two legends even faced each other at the 2005 SummerSlam pay-per-view. However, due to the issues, HBK refused to put over Hogan.

During the match, Michaels oversell every move of Hogan and made a mockery of that dream match. Though the match ended with The Hulkster emerging victorious and both men shaking hands in the end.

Nevertheless, it was unfortunate that the match ended up becoming a wasted opportunity. Although both men have amended their relationship, a rematch seems impossible to happen now. While Hogan is enjoying his retirement, Michaels is in charge of NXT.

