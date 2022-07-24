Wrestling

“That was just him being a d**k” – WWE Hall of Famer bashes Shawn Michales for his in-ring conduct against Hulk Hogan

Eric Bischoff talks about Shawn Michaels
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance, both of them are great, they light skinned": Charvarius Ward hilariously compares $500 million Chiefs star to 49ers sophomore
Next Article
"Lewis Hamilton lost up to 3kgs in his 300th race": 7-time World Champion reveals his drinks bottle failed during French GP
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker reacts to Israel Adesanya's entrance
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was impressed by Israel Adesanya’s tribute to him. Details

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reacted to the riveting entrance of Israel Adesanya at…