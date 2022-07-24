“That was just him being a d**k” – WWE Hall of Famer bashes Shawn Michales for his in-ring conduct against Hulk Hogan

Former General Manager of Raw Eric Bischoff recently slammed Shawn Michaels for something he did against Hulk Hogan in 2005.

WWE is well known for producing dream matches between superstars of different generations. But, one match that ended up being a disappointment was the 2005 SummerSlam match between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels. The match is remembered only for Michaels overselling Hogan’s offenses and falling all over the ring. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recalled the whole incident and gave his opinion on Shawn Michaels’ behavior.

Eric Bischoff signed with WWE in 2002 and served as the on-screen General Manager of RAW. The veteran recently made some hash expositions on the former WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Shawn Michaels.

Eric Bischoff unleashes his outrage at Shawn Michaels and calls him a ‘D**k’

While speaking on his ‘83 Weeks‘ podcast, the one-time General Manager of Raw was asked to give his take on the 2005 SummerSlam match between Hogan And Michaels. Bischoff voiced his honest feelings and stated he was pissed off at Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer even called HKB a “d**k” for his in-ring conduct.

Moreover, Bischoff noted that if there was any problem, it should have been sorted backstage. The former GM of Raw felt bad for the Hulkster watching the whole thing happening in front of 20,000 people. Bischoff said:

“I was pissed off. Internally, I saw what was going on. It was so obvious right out of the shoot. I felt bad for Hulk [Hogan]. It’s such a terrible thing to do to somebody. If you’ve got an issue with somebody in the ring, take care of it before you get to the ring or after you get out… If you go back and watch the match and pay attention in terms of how much Shawn Michaels oversold to the point of being a parody, that was just him being a d**k.”

Bischoff further added that such kind of behavior is bad for business. The Hall of Famer also talked about a lot of things including Ric Flair’s upcoming Starrcast match.

The Former General Manager of Raw will never be seen working full-time for WWE

Later that year, Vince McMahon fired Eric Bischoff on the December 5 episode of Monday Night Raw. Although the segment was played like a part of the storyline, the actual reason was Vince deciding to go with a different creative decision. Since then, the Hall of Famer did work with WWE again but never had a decent run.

On a recent media scrum, Bischoff opened up about whether he will ever return to WWE on a full-time basis. The Hall of Famer gave a precise answer and said no. Even though Bischoff would love to make occasional appearances, he is not looking to work full-time with WWE. Eric Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 for all his innovation behind the scenes.

Anyway, his work on camera and backstage input puts him on the list of pro wrestling veterans. Be it part-time or full-time, Bishoff has always been a treat to watch on Live tv.

