WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream and Broadcast Channel

WWE’s second-largest Premium Live Event Royal Rumble is right around the corner. The promotion is gearing up to make Royal Rumble 2023 extraordinary with Triple H at the helm of the Creative. One of the most special features of this event every year is that it is full of surprises. You never know who is going to show up in the Rumble match!

WWE recently celebrated Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary, when many wrestling legends made appearances. It makes sense that the Royal Rumble is in the same week, as there is a high chance of catching some of the old-school wrestlers in the Rumble match. The road to WrestleMania starts at the Royal Rumble.

Aside from being a star-studded and suspenseful event, the matches booked on the card for this year will surely make it an action-packed, must-see PLE to kick-start 2023. The most talked-about match on the card, without a question, is the 30-man/woman Royal Rumble match, where every competitor is for himself. The last competitor standing in the ring gets the chance to headline WrestleMania by challenging the promotion’s top champion.

When and where to watch Royal Rumble 2023?

If you are in the United States, the event will emanate from Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, on January 28th, Saturday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It’s worth noting that the Royal Rumble kick-off will start at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE.com, Peacock, and WWE social platforms.

The event will be available to watch exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and the ad-free version Peacock Premium Plus is available at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

There is also an option of a seven-day free trial for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus, which the subscribers can cancel at any time. You can also contact your local cable provider and pay to watch the event.

If you are in the United Kingdom, you can watch the show on WWE Network, however, if you do not have a WWE Network subscription, you can watch Royal Rumble 2023 via BT Sport Box Office 2.

If you are located in India, you can catch the live action exclusively on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. OTT platforms such as Sony LIV, Jio TV, and Airtel TV will also broadcast the PLE.

Match Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns Vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair Vs. Alexa Bliss

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt Vs. LA Knight

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

