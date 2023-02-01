Watch: Logan Paul Breaks Character at the Royal Rumble Before His Iconic Spot With Ricochet

Logan Paul made his iconic return in the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. Paul entered at number 29 and lasted for around 11 minutes in the ring. Without a doubt, Paul’s performance in the Rumble left nothing to be desired. The Maverick also delivered an iconic Royal Rumble moment when he and Ricochet went springboard and launched each other from opposite sides of the ring and crashed midair. Logan Paul also raised eyebrows when he eliminated Seth Rollins.

At this juncture in his budding wrestling career, the YouTuber turned wrestler has already earned his place as one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster. Paul returned to the ring after almost three months due to suffering from an ACL, MCL, and meniscus at Crown Jewel.

The 27-year-old pulled off a riveting spot at Crown Jewel in a match against Roman Reigns, diving from the top turnbuckle to the announce table outside the ring, which ultimately led to his injury.

Logan Paul breaks character during the Royal Rumble match

During the match, Logan Paul was seated outside the ring, near the barricade. It’s worth noting that Paul was not eliminated, as he did not go over the top rope. While he was outside the ring, a fan told Paul that he loved his “Prime”.

For the unversed, Logan Paul and KSI launched their own hydration drink called Prime last year in January 2022. Amused by the fan, Logan gave him a fist bump. Later, the fan handed Paul a can of the energy drink. A few sips after, Paul made it back to the ring at full tilt and pulled off the iconic Royal Rumble moment.

Who is Logan Paul’s next opponent?

For months, Logan Paul has been speculated to be John Cena’s possible opponent for WrestleMania 39. However, Austin Theory was also heavily teased as the Hollywood actor’s opponent for the grandest stage, way before Logan Paul.

Now that we are on the road to WrestleMania, it will be revealed soon who faces John Cena. If the Maverick does not face the Cenation leader at the show of shows, it is possible to see Paul lock up with Seth Rollins, especially after the latter’s upset elimination in the Royal Rumble at the hands of Logan Paul.

John Cena vs Logan Paul is one of the matches being planned for WrestleMania 39. –@WrestlingNewsCo LETS GOOOOOOO 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/57IbriPmjB — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 30, 2022

