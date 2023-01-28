WWE Royal Rumble Reddit Streams: When and How to Watch Royal Rumble 2023 Tonight?

The first WWE Pay per view of the year will take place tonight and with that the WWE Universe will officially be on the road to WrestleMania. There is a lot of talk regarding who will win the tournament and earn the opportunity to face Roman Reigns in the main event of the shows. Apart from the Men’s Royal Rumble, the event will also feature The Women’s Royal Rumble and two title defenses, with Reigns and Bianca Belair putting their titles on the line against Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss respectively. Naturally, no one wants to miss out on the Premium Live Event and are looking at ways to watch the show through methods such as Reddit Streams among others,

The Royal Rumble is one of the big four pay per views in the WWE calendar. If WrestleMania is the season finale, the Royal Rumble is the beginning of the third act, setting most of the storylines in motion for the big showdown. It is arguably the most anticipated WWE show, only after WrestleMania, and it is no different this year as well.

Can you watch WWE Royal Rumble on Reddit Streams?

Unfortunately, fans who wish to catch the event live on Reddit will be unable to do so due to the microblogging site’s stance on piracy. The website no longer hosts illegal streams on their platform. This decision was taken in order to take a stand against the global piracy of artists and protect the service of official broadcasters.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole Subreddit community, and we close the Subreddit.”

Where else can you watch WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place live on January 28th, Saturday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the Premium Live event exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and the ad-free version Peacock Premium Plus is available at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Viewers also have the option of a seven-day free trial for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. This can be canceled at any time.

Fans across the world can catch the event live on the WWE Network itself.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card:

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Mountain Dew Pitch Black match)

Bianca Belair © vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women’s Championship match)

Roman Reigns © (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

