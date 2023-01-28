WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Who Are the Confirmed Entrants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match?

We are only a couple of hours away from one of the most awaited times of the year, The Royal Rumble. 30 men/women will compete in the ring for an opportunity of a lifetime. The traditional Royal Rumble Match is an over-the-top-rope elimination match where the last man/woman standing in the ring will obtain a shot at the top title at the show of shows, WrestleMania.

One of the most exciting features of the Royal Rumble match is that it is unpredictable and full of surprises. In the past, many old-school legends have revealed themselves as surprise entrants in the Rumble. Sometimes, superstars who have been away from the ring for a long time make their surprise returns at the Rumble.

Though Cody Rhodes’ return is no longer a surprise, The American Nightmare is a confirmed participant in the Royal Rumble match. Besides that, he is also the odds-on favorite to win the match and headline WrestleMania. However, we are going to wait and see who wins the Royal Rumble 2023.

Men’s Royal Rumble confirmed entrants

So far, there are 19 confirmed entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. It’s worth noting that the other 11 competitors are kept hidden by the company as surprise entrants. Here are the confirmed competitors.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar confirmed his participation in the Rumble on the latest edition of SmackDown after taking out Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see both men locking horns in Rumble.

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Karrion Kross

Kofi Kingston

Omos

Ricochet

Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar

Seth Rollins

Sheamus

The Miz

Xavier Woods

The other potential entrants that are not confirmed may be Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Edge, Finn Balor, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Women’s Royal Rumble confirmed entrants

In an interesting training video, Rhea Ripley was seen giving Royal Rumble lessons to “Dom Dom”. Dominik has been prepped by his “mami” who is rumored to win the women’s Royal Rumble match.

However, it’s all speculation at this point. There are a total of 12 confirmed entrants in the women’s match. This means, there will be more surprise entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Emma

IYO Sky

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Shayna Baszler

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

Here are other potential entrants that are not confirmed but may show up in the Rumble- Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Nikki Bella, Doudrop, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, and Alexa Bliss.

