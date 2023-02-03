Logan Paul Takes A Jab At Seth Rollins Over Their Recent Royal Rumble Moment

YouTube Sensation Logan Paul has been living his dream life for the last year or so. From getting his WrestleMania moment to facing Roman Reigns, the recently turned WWE superstar is doing everything, everywhere, at once. The 27-year-old Internet Star has impressed everyone with his in-ring performance in whatever appearances he has made so far. However, this Thursday, Logan Paul took to social media and mocked Seth Rollins through a short clip.

Recovering from his 2022 Crown Jewel injury, Logan made his return during the recent Royal Rumble PPV. Entering at #29, the YouTuber sensation pulled off an epic spot alongside Ricochet. During the Match, Logan Paul also surprised Seth Rollins by throwing him over the ropes. Stunned by the elimination, The Visionary’s expressions were something to watch.

Logan Paul taunted Seth Rollins by sharing the video clip with a witty caption

The 27-year-old is a social media celebrity who is well aware of how to use the platform in the best way possible. In fact, when it comes to posting something, Logan can get as candid as it can get. His recent Twitter post is a perfect example of that.

Logan Paul took to his Twitter profile and recalled his Royal Rumble moment with Seth Rollins. In fact, the YouTuber mocked The Visionary with a four-word caption. He wrote this:

After the Royal Rumble, reports claimed that WWE is going to book a match between the two. It was asserted that the Royal Rumble spot was planned to ignite a feud between them.

Now Logan teasing Rollins on Twitter will make many believe that’s the direction WWE is headed. Though as of now, nothing has been made official by the management.

The 27-year-old superstar gained a lot of praise and respect for his last in-ring performance

Last year on November 5, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed Title. Despite dethroning The Tribal Chief, the YouTuber was hailed for his in-ring performance. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer went on to give the match a five-star rating.

As a matter of fact, Logan gained a lot of respect in the pro wrestling fraternity. Unfortunately, he tore his MCL, which kept him out of action for over two months.

Nevertheless, with the road to WrestleMania 39 beginning, it’s good to see him back in the ring. Though, he hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble. Considering the reports and the recent Tweet, whenever Logan Paul returns, he could start his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

