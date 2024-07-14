Yankees Prospect Ben Rice’s Childhood Idol Revealed: You Won’t Believe Who’s on His Wall

Jul 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (93) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Generally, all young baseball players look up to an MLB star whose journey they aspire to follow. For Ben Rice, that player was Derek Jeter, whose posters decorated the walls of his childhood bedroom.

During an interview on Foul Territory, Rice shared his admiration for Jeter and his strong bond with the Yankees, which greatly influenced his love for baseball since he was young. He also mentioned that idolizing Jeter was the crux to loving baseball and the New York Yankees.

“When I was younger, I was a big Derek Jeter fan. In my childhood bedroom, there’s still a poster, and it’s right next to the Yankees jersey that I wore in that first-grade picture day, still hung up in the room.”

Moreover, Rice revealed that he cheered on the Yankees not only because of Jeter but also due to their impressive track record.

As one of the lovable figures in the New York Yankees’ history, Jeter’s legacy transcends statistics on the field. He played a crucial role in the team’s golden era during the late ’90s and early 2000s- clinching five World Series titles. Plus, setting franchise records for the Yankees, including career hits (3,465) and games played (2,747), Jeter validated his status as a standout player.

Moreover, Jeter’s ex-teammates have praised Mr. November on several occasions. Notable figures like Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada are some former Yankees who have spoken highly of the 50-year-old. Even players from rival teams have acknowledged Jeter’s talent, and Red Sox player David Ortiz stands as one such example.

Coming back to Rice, the discussion on the Foul Territory podcast soon shifted to his curtain call and how the young rookie could miss his prompt from the roaring stadium, despite idolizing Jeter from the very beginning.



“You should have known when they were all like, “Get up there.” You should have been like, “Oh man, Derek Jeter got to do this a thousand times,'” the host said to Rice.

The conversation stemmed from the July 6 game between the Yankees and Red Sox. The Yankee Stadium crowd went wild after Rice’s three home runs in the seventh inning, asking for a curtain call.



The situation turned amusing when Rice appeared unsure of how to respond to the crowd, although his teammates eventually guided him to the right spot for the traditional gesture.

Looking back at that day, Rice admitted on the podcast that although he understood what a curtain call was, he didn’t immediately grasp that the fans were signaling for one at that moment.

“I knew what a curtain call is; I just didn’t know that’s what they were trying to get me to do in the moment.”

Rice also confessed that when the crowd rose to their feet cheering his name during the ovation, he couldn’t comprehend what was going on. He attributed this to feeling overwhelmed and possibly even being momentarily stunned by the intensity and excitement of it all.

Ben Rice has had a solid start in 2024. He holds a batting average of.273 which’s respectable for a new player, and displayed his potential with a three-home run performance.

Meanwhile, his advanced statistics, including an exit velocity of 90.6 mph, a hit rate of 38.9%, a wOBA of .353, and an xwOBA of .415 suggest that he might be experiencing some bad luck on certain outs. Although, his barrel rate of 18.2% indicates power hitting.

Rice’s foray as a capable first baseman was a fortunate turn of events for the Yankees after Anthony Rizzo’s injury. And, now his performance has created a situation where the team might have a tough decision to make regarding their first baseman moving forward.

That being said is there any indication if Anthony Rizzo will make a return this season?

Prospects of Anthony Rizzo’s Season Return

Last month, Anthony Rizzo experienced a right arm fracture, likely while swinging the bat or making a throw. This injury was severe enough to keep him out of action for two months, which is a big blow to the Yankees lineup.

Assuming the eight-week recovery timeline, Rizzo could potentially sit out until August. The decision regarding Rizzo’s return date will ultimately be made by the Yankees and Rizzo himself based on how he progresses in his recovery.

If Rizzo makes a recovery and returns to his previous form, he could reclaim his starting position at base in 2025. However, if Rice continues to perform and Rizzo struggles upon his return, the Yankees may opt to give Rice the role going forward. Alternatively, they could consider using both players in a platoon situation at first base to take advantage of Rice’s hot bat and Rizzo’s experience.

FYI, Rizzo is under contract with the Yankees until the end of the 2024 season with a team option for 2025.