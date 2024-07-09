Yankees Rookie Ben Rice Subtly Points to Preferred Position: “That’s Always Been My Position”

Jul 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (93) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since his call-up to MLB, Ben Rice has been impressing fans with his batting skills in the outfield. However, a casual remark he made recently has sparked discussions about his desired position on the field. Does that mean there could be a positional change on the horizon for him?

During an interview with Foul Territory, Ben Rice subtly expressed his enduring love for his role as a catcher despite his success playing first base. The conversation kicked off by pointing out Rice’s knack for hitting home runs which led the young rookie to share his thoughts on his catching prospects.

When questioned about the return to catching duties, Rice acknowledged that he makes an effort to hone his skills behind the plate whenever possible. On top of it, he even professed his love for catching and said,



“That’s always been my position, so I don’t think it’s something that’s ever going to leave me.”

In the interview, the 25-year-old also spoke about his connection with teammates and veterans like Anthony Rizzo. He expressed appreciation for their guidance in adjusting to playing base and revealed that they had all welcomed him with open arms.



“There’s just been so many different guys that have been so welcoming and really helpful to me as a rookie in New York. There are a lot of great teammates here.”

As the Yankees manage their roster and player growth, Rice’s versatility and commitment to both positions could be an asset.

Rice got a jumpstart in the MLB when Anthony Rizzo was sidelined due to a fractured right forearm, And, rightfully, the rookie emerged as an efficient solution.

Originally drafted as a catcher in 2021, he found himself amid catching talent at Double-A, including Austin Wells. Seeing the surplus of catchers in their system, the Yankees decided to refine Rice’s skills at the base during the 2023 season- and the decision proved fruitful when Rizzo got injured.

At first, Wells was chosen as the catcher to fill the backup catcher role behind Kyle Higashioka. However, Rice’s outstanding performance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on offense led to a change in plans.

Hence, Rice’s promotion to MLB wasn’t about filling a gap in the roster. As he arrived, the 25-year-old made his mark in the majors with a bat and quickly secured himself a spot in the lineup.

At this moment, he’s batting first for the Yankees- displaying his hitting abilities in the right field after recently assuming the position from Anthony Volpe.

Moreover, having seamlessly joined the Yankees roster, Rice’s dedication to winning the championship title is unquestionable. So much so that he has gone on to mention that he will shave his head should the Yanks emerge as winners in the World Series.

Yankees’ Ben Rice Vows to Go Bald if Yankees Overcome Championship Drought in a Dramatic Gesture

Ben Rice has raised fan engagement to a new level by making an exciting commitment. In a post-game interview, Rice boldly mentioned that he would shave his head completely if the Yankees succeed in winning the World Series this season- putting an end to their championship quest.

It has been some time since the Yankees last won a World Series in 2009. Therefore, fans are eager for a championship, and Rice’s promise syncs with that desire.

Becoming bald is no easy gesture for a young player like Rice who is likely working on establishing his personal brand. However, his bold move could also be seen as confidence in the Bronx Bombers’ potential to clinch victory this season.

Well, only time will reveal whether the Yankees can bring home another championship after 15 years!