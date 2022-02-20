“That’s special”: Ian Bishop lauds Yash Dhull for scoring two centuries on first-class debut in Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy match

Ian Bishop lauds Yash Dhull for scoring dual centuries: The former West Indian pacer believes that the rookie Delhi batter is special.

During an Elite Group match of the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy between Delhi and Tamil Nadu in Guwahati, debutant Delhi batter Yash Dhull has scored dual centuries to gain limelight yet again.

Coming on the back of leading India to victory in the recently concluded ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup final, Dhull’s splendid first-class debut has further up the ballyhoo around him in the cricketing fraternity across the globe.

Opening the batting with Dhruv Shorey (1) after Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar invited Delhi in to bat first in the first innings, Dhull had scored an eye-catching 113 (150) with the help of 18 fours.

In the second innings, Dhull didn’t let go of an opportunity to bat throughout the day. In fact, both Dhull (113*) and Shorey (107*) scored individual centuries to put together a 228-run opening partnership on Day 4.

Dhull, who hit 14 fours and his first first-class six in the second innings today, scored a total of 226 (352) comprising of 32 fours and a six across two innings of his maiden first-class match.

Ian Bishop lauds Yash Dhull for scoring two centuries on first-class debut

It is worth mentioning that Dhull became only the third cricketer after Gujarat’s Nari Contractor (152 and 102* in 1952/53)and Maharashtra’s Virag Awate (126 and 112 in 2012/13) to score dual centuries on Ranji Trophy debut.

Dhull, who had received applause from former England captain Michael Vaughan for his maiden first-class century, managed to allure the attention of former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop today.

Yash Dhull century in each innings in FC debut 👀👀👀👀👀👀. That’s special. — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 20, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, it ended up in a draw as players shook hands before scheduled close of play. Tamil Nadu, who had secured a 42-run first innings lead, had to enforce a batting collapse in order to stage a victory at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. However, Dhull and Shorey’s partnership didn’t provide them any chance whatsoever.