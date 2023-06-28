“You’re absolutely selling your audience out” Mathil shares his opinion on xQc Kick drama

The tension between Australian streamer Mathil and Canadian streamer xQc is on the rise as the exchange between the two keeps on getting heated. The drama started after xQc’s signed up with Kick for a 100 million exclusive dollar deal.

In a recent fight, Mathil called out xQc as the “worst thing to happen to streaming” because of his signed deal. However, xQc shared his opinion back on his stream later on and started calling the Aussie stream envious. Thus, the quarrel between the two still keeps on going.

In a recent stream by Mathil, the streamer called out xQc for the alleged support towards gambling by joining Kick. Since the topic is disliked by many, Mathil is getting a lot of support. Let us look into what is going on at the moment.

The tension between xQc and Mathil increases to this day

Mathil proved his stance against Kick contracts from celebrities on Twitch. Kick has multiple allegations regarding the promotion of stake on their platform. Asmongold has also explored some of these allegations on his streams.

Since xQc and Amoranth took the contract for streaming on Kick, a few streamers have also voiced their concerns, including Mathil. In his recent statement, he said:

If someone had 100 million and gets another 100 million, you’ve done nothing. You sold your audience out for another few zeroes.

This is a straightforward statement delivered by the Australian stream and created multiple conversations among the streaming community. He even shared his disapproval towards stake as well and said:

When you take a sponsor, you’re selling a product. If I get a wallet sponsor, I am selling a wallet. But, when you’re selling gambling and slots… the only thing you have is your audience losing money.

It is likely xQc will give a further statement on this as these are serious allegations that are pushed on. The CEO of Kick strictly said that they wouldn’t promote stake on the platform, so the rise in drama continues.

With all this said, the entire drama on Twitch is running on allegations that haven’t been proven yet. So, more statements from multiple streamers are common to see now.

That is all you need to know about the drama between xQc and Mathil.