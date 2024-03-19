xQc Claims Jake Paul Is Way Better Than His Brother Logan Paul

Felix “xQc” Lengyel was seen comparing Jake Paul and Logan Paul during his recent livestream. xQc is a celebrated live streamer on the Twitch and Kick platforms and is known to provide pretty controversial but unbiased takes on several situations. A very similar situation occurred recently when he went on to compare the Paul brothers and choose who according to him was better.

During Felix’s recent livestream, the live chat convinced the 28-year-old to provide his opinion on who was better between the Paul Brothers. Although he was a little hesitant to start with, xQc went on to answer the question confidently. The award-winning streamer made his point clear that Jake Paul was way better than Logan Paul, stating, “I think Jake Paul is actually pretty alright… I think Logan is a f**khead.”

According to the streamer, Jake knew what he was doing with his life and career and was pretty decent when compared to his elder brother. Explaining his answer, xQc added, “I think he is more of know what he talks whatever, he is pretty much sure and I think he is doing pretty good for himself… his brother is an absolute f**khead, on god.”

While Jake and Logan are biological brothers, they have pretty similar career paths and have often clashed over it. However, xQc’s opinion might be led by the serious controversies Logan Paul has been in throughout his career.



Logan’s trip to the Aokigahara forest in Japan is still considered to be the biggest controversy in the streamer’s career. He filmed himself finding the dead body of someone who had died by suicide in the forest. Fans were further enraged when Logan uploaded that clip on YouTube just to gain some clout. Additionally, he has also been involved with the CryptoZoo scam allegations, and the general consensus believes that Logan’s overall behavior is quite unacceptable.



What did fans think of xQc’s judgment?

xQc’s clip was shared by DramaAlert on X and the online community grabbed this opportunity to share their thoughts. Although fans were pretty divided on their beliefs, a lot of them supported the 28-year-old’s thoughts. A commenter even pointed out that this was one of the few times xQc gave a valid opinion.

Some fans stated that Logan Paul was way worse when compared to his younger brother. According to them, Logan knew exactly how to portray irritable behavior and get on people’s nerves. A few commenters also added that Logan was completely jealous of his brother and called him “Weird”. On the other hand, some fans claimed the almost opposite. They insisted Logan Paul was way cooler, funnier, and more successful than Jake Paul. However, knowing that Jake was a better boxer than Logan, a few wanted him to stick to WWE rather than treading on several boats at once.