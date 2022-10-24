Zion Williamson Injury Update: Pelicans Star Diagnosed with Posterior Hip Contusion

Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is injured on a play by a Utah Jazz player during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A contest that ended with NOLA grabbing their first loss of the season, witnessed Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sustain injuries.

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2022-2023 season with back-to-back wins on the road. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener and the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, Zion Williamson and co. flew back home to play their home opener against the undefeated Utah Jazz.

An action-packed thriller that ended with the Pels coming back from a 17-point deficit to force overtime, ended with Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz grabbing a huge 122-121 win.

The battle that ended with NOLA showing great resilience late in the fourth period, not only ended with a tough loss but also witnessed two stars suffering concerning injuries.

Zion Williamson took a hard fall early in the 4th quarter

Brandon Ingram left the clash with a concussion after colliding with teammate Naji Marshall during the first quarter.

BI wasn’t the only star who sustained an injury and didn’t return to the floor.

During the 8:07-minute mark in the last quarter, Williamson took a scary fall. During the fast break, “Zanos” jumped up to flush the ball, however, Jordan Clarkson had an extremely impressive defensive play, managing to get his hands on the ball.

Unfortunately, the 284-pound power forward landed right on his backside, while rolling around in pain.

Here, have a look at the play.

Willie Green gives an injury update

CJ McCollum, who was a first-hand witness to the horrific play, gave his two cents on the same. During the postgame interview, the combo-guard said:

“I thought, ‘Oh, man, this isn’t good,’” Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said. “Unfortunate play.” “Hopefully, he’s back sooner than later,” McCollum added. “But that’s a lot of weight, a lot of energy, a lot of athleticism coming down.”

Coach Willie Green also spoke about the two injuries. When asked for an update, the 41-year-old didn’t have any conclusive answer yet.

"I don't know as of right now we finished the game I went right in the locker room, spoke to the team and haven't spoken to our medical staff yet. We'll get an update soon.

Quickly after the game, reports revealed that the 1-time All-Star had sustained a posterior hip contusion.

"Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion. He missed finish of tonight's Pelicans-Jazz game."

It is highly likely that Green and co. decide to bench the 6-foot-6 forward for precautionary measures during the Pels’ next clash against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

