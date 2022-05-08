“$150 million is what Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin paid for 23XI racing!”: A closer look at how the NBA legend got his team and Bubba Wallace

When Michael Jordan wants something he will get it, whether it is a yacht or a 150 million Dollar NASCAR team.

Michael Jordan is one of the richest athletes of our lifetime. He is a billionaire solely through his brand, the Jordan brand. His business ventures apart from basketball are far and wide.

His Airness lives an extravagant lifestyle and that is evident by some of the wild purchases he has made throughout his life.

From making absurd bets on golf courses to buying expensive cigars, MJ spends money like it grows on trees. Well, to some extent, it kind of does.

So what happens when he calls you up to his box seat and asks you about NASCAR? Well, you eventually buy a NASCAR team of course! At least, that’s what happened to Denny Hamlin.

Michael Jordan befriends Denny Hamlin and purchases a NASCAR team!

After MJ calls and talks to you about NASCAR, you continue talking about NASCAR. Denny Hamlin was a racer at the time and MJ used to be a feature at his races.

After a point of time, he also endorsed his Jordan brand on Denny Hamlin’s uniform. Eventually, rumors would swirl about MJ’s interest in acquiring a team.

It all came to fruition when Denny joked to MJ about the rumors and MJ replied that he was actually interested. One phone call later, the two would become business partners.

A 150 million dollar team called 23XI racing was established and being a champion for rights and liberties, MJ hired Bubba Wallace.

Wallace and MJ would later make history as they both became the first black driver and team owner to win a race.

