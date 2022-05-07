“Michael Jordan has spent between $550k to $940k on cigars!”: The Bulls legend has so much money to burn for his addiction that he spends $14-24 per cigar

Michael Jordan is a billionaire with access to the finest things in life – of course, he spends a lot of money on cigars.

The difference between a millionaire and a billionaire is vast – Michael Jordan is the latter. With all the time, money, and fame in the world, there is no way he would not have picked up some vices. And that he did, by getting heavy into gambling, and smoking high-quality cigars.

MJ with a cigar in his mouth is an iconic photo – he was barely spotted without one in his latter years. He went so far as to smoke one before the NBA finals, as a precursor to what was about to come. It slowly but surely became an addiction that normally would bankrupt a person.

Jordan was always one for expensive tastes – which is why an individual cigar costs him anywhere between 14-24 dollars. A YouTuber has crunched the numbers, and it comes to a conservative estimate of anywhere from $500K to $1 million. Talk about burning money for free!

Also Read: “Michael Jordan winning 8 championships if he didn’t retire is a myth!”: YouTuber explains why 90s Bulls would have failed after their 1st 3-peat, even if His Airness didn’t hang up his boots

Michael Jordan has all the time in the world to enjoy every penny of his money – he doesn’t let it go to waste

His habit should be condemned – one or two on occasion isn’t hurting anyone, but 6 a day is crazy. It is not like MJ to smoke tiny ones – he always wanted the biggest. The big ones vary from anywhere between 3-4 cigarette effects. That is not good if one does the math.

It bodes well that MJ is a rich man – with hobbies like this he would be broke before leaving the league. He was and still is one of the biggest names in the market, but this reduces his coolness factor by a lot. He recently had a face-off with LeBron James – his tequila against LeBron’s.

Addiction is a serious topic of discussion and should be spoken to in larger audiences to keep people safe. You may say a little cigar smoke does make you look badass, but do you know what else is? Living past 75 and still inspiring people. Do not take this one personally, Michael Jordan.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan smokes cigars that cost $500 a box”: Bulls legend’s fascination with cigars has only increased since his retirement