“A tough transition”– $1.5 Million worth IndyCar driver thinks Sebastian Vettel will face difficult in adapting to his motorsport

IndyCar driver Christian Lundgaard thinks Sebastian Vettel will face difficulties adapting to IndyCar as they are more complex than F1.

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement rumours were circulating long before he actually decided to announce his retirement. But during this gap, RLL founder and co-owner Bobby Rahal commented that he would love the four-time F1 champion to test one of his RLL-Hondas.

Former F2 driver and F1 test driver Christian Lungaard, who recently signed a deal with RLL, was asked about this comment by his boss. The Danish race driver responds that he feels Vettel will face a huge problem in the IndyCar.

Having the experience of driving in both series, Lungaard verdicts that F1 cars are easier to drive. However, IndyCar forces you to make an effort with the car.

“I think it would be cool for Sebastian to drive an IndyCar, honestly. I’ve driven Formula 1 cars. I’ve tested for quite a few days with Renault. So for me, I’m going to say it as it is: For me, that was personally the easiest car I’ve ever driven. It’s easy to drive to a certain extent.

“And the reason why we see Formula 1 being, I would say, split up in the front of the field, and then the midfield is extremely close, is that the car is very easy to drive to a certain limit.”

“Then finding that half a second to a second is what’s tough. Because the car’s got so much downforce that it’s going to stick, right?” he added.

Sebastian Vettel would need to hustle in an IndyCar

Lundgaard thinks that F1 cars allow the driver to have the smoothest experience. Thus, he thinks that the German would need massive hard work to get used to it.

“So I think for Sebastian to come over here and try a car that you need to hustle, you need to work the car, and… the car isn’t driving you, you are driving the car – I think that’s going to be a tough transition.

“But I think honestly there will be many F1 drivers that I wish would try an IndyCar.”

