AEW reportedly planning to introduce new championship

AEW are reportedly planning to introduce new championship. The company could be adding to their current list of championships soon.

AEW has a World Championship and a set of tag team titles for the tag division. The TNT championship serves as the mid-card title. They also have the FTW Championship as an unofficial title within the promotion and last but not the least the AEW Women’s World Championship for the women’s division.

It appears however, that a new title may join the list of titles in AEW pretty soon. There is no word on when the title will be introduced or what its name will be. However, word is that the title will serve as a secondary women’s championship.

According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men, there are rumblings that a new title is coming to AEW soon. He wrote:

“Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon.

It will be a secondary women’s championship.”

Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon. It will be a secondary women’s championship.#AEW #TNT #TBS #ProWrestling — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) September 22, 2021



It will be interesting to see if the new titles are tag team championships or will it be similar to a TV/secondary championship. Regardless, with the number of female wrestlers on the roster, this will definitely hope serve a motivation for others to contend for while also allowing more women on TV.

