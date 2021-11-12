“I think this might be dangerous for me” – Bryan Danielson was worried he would not be able to keep up with the wrestling style in AEW

Bryan Danielson was worried he would not be able to keep up with the wrestling style in AEW. The former WWE Star has been having a blast in the promotion so far.

Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling today. Already considered one of the best wrestlers on the planet, he solidified the claim during his time in the WWE. However, the two-time Wrestlemania main eventer did not feel challenged by his matches in the WWE.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on reports of Charlotte Flair being difficult to work with

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Danielson revealed that he made the decision to jump ship to AEW because he was excited by what he had seen on TV and wanted to challenge himself. He even admitted he had doubts if he would be able to do the things he saw other AEW performers do.

Bryan Danielson was worried he would not be able to keep up with the wrestling style in AEW

“There was something exciting about it and a little scary. You get too comfortable at something for too long and there was just something exciting about it. There was also this idea in my mind where, I tried not to and for the most part I didn’t, but in my WWE matches, I could go out there and kind of sleepwalk through them if I wanted to. I tried not to.

In AEW, you can’t because they do so much. I was watching one of their shows and I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I can wrestle here. These guys are doing so much. I think this might be dangerous for me.’

I had mentioned it to Jon Moxley and I said that to him and he said, ‘Dude, you’re Bryan Danielson, you can do any of this. You don’t have to do what these guys are doing, you can create your own thing.’”

Danielson is scheduled to face Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament at AEW Full Gear on November 13th. The winner of the match will earn a title shot against the winner of the match between Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

Click here for more Wrestling News