Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Used a Wrestling Submission to Stop a Burglary Attempt at His House While Recovering From a Neck Injury!

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan once held a thief in one of his in-ring submission moves until the cops arrived.

Daniel Bryan, who now goes by the name Bryan Danielson in AEW, is well known for using multiple submissions in the ring. His YES LOCK is of the most popular ones among WWE fans. Though, all these moves and finishers are limited just to the ring. Pro wrestlers rarely use their in-ring athleticism in a real-life. But, the former WWE superstar once had to use a wrestling submission to stop a couple of thieves.

In 2014, Daniel Bryan chased two burglars for around 100 meters at his Arizona property. He, alongside his wife Brie Bella, narrated the whole story in a press conference after the incident.

Daniel Bryan used the ‘rear naked chokehold’ submission on one of the thieves

While talking to the media, the current AEW star stated that he and Brie Bella saw two men walking out of their house with a bag of loot. After being spotted, the burglars dropped the stolen items and started to run. However, Bryan first made sure their 2-year-old French bulldog(Josie) was fine, and they ran after them in anger.

Using his pro wrestling experience and athleticism, the former WWE superstar chased the thieves for around 400 feet. While one ran away, Bryan manged to apprehended the other. He used a rare naked chokehold and held him until the cops arrived.

Despite recovering from a Neck Injury, the former WWE champion was able to stop the burglary at his house. Well, the man is a proven champion, both in and outside the ring. His neck issues forced him to retire in 2016, but he made a comeback defying all the odds.

Danielson is all set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

Daniel Bryan came out of retirement at Wrestlemania 34 and had a decent three years after that in WWE. He also won the WWE championship once during that period. However, last year in May, he decided not to renew his contract and signed with AEW.

Almost one year later, he is just a step away from becoming the AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson will face his Blackpool Combat Club member, Jon Moxley at the September 22 edition of Dynamite. If he manges to use one his submissions, who knows, by the time you read this, Bryan Danielson could be the new AEW champion.

This will be 5 Star Banger next Week!!

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson) #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/kGNciexLLh — Wrestle Elite (@wrestle_elite1) September 15, 2022

Nevertheless, although he signed with a rival promotion, Bryan did not leave WWE on a bad note. The 41-year-old wanted to work on a light schedule and enjoy his time with family. Let’s see, if/when the man behind Yes Moment! decides to make his return to WWE.

