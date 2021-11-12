“Don’t you think Stone Cold or The Rock were difficult to work with?” – WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on reports of Charlotte Flair being difficult to work with

WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on reports of Charlotte Flair being difficult to work with. The Queen has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.

Since her backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville, several reports have emerged stating that Charlotte Flair is difficult to work with and no one wants to work alongside her. However, Bully Ray doesn’t seem to agree with it.

Speaking on the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his doubts on the claims. Citing examples of The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, he, asked if it was wrong on Flair’s part to stand by what she believes her character should be.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighs in on reports of Charlotte Flair being difficult to work with

“Difficult to work with comes down to knowing your worth. The wrestling business has morphed into this weird, quirky yes-man, yes-woman territory.

If you don’t just say ‘yes’ to everything, if you stand your ground and fight for what you believe in, you’re deemed difficult. By that definition, don’t you think The Undertaker, or Stone Cold Steve Austin, or The Rock were difficult to work with?”

“Is that truly difficult? No, it’s just somebody believing in their convictions the way their character has been portrayed. It’s not always, ‘Well this is what the office wants, you have to do it this way.’

There’s talking, there’s negotiating, there’s working it out. So, when I hear the term ‘difficult,’ I really try to put it under a microscope and find out, how is this person so difficult to work with? You mentioned Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is top of the food chain.”

Flair is currently scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Espescially considering that their argument began because Flair did not want her character to appear weak.

Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

